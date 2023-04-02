MOTOR SPORTS

Smith earns 1st Xfinity win

Chandler Smith outran John Hunter Nemechek out of a restart with six laps to go Saturday at Richmond Raceway to win for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Nemechek chose the inside lane on a restart with 12 laps left, relegating Smith to the outside. When another caution came for a crash at the back of the field, Smith had taken the lead and chose the outside for the sprint to the finish. Smith won in just his 10th career start in the series. Nemechek was second, followed by Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer. Justin Allgaier, one of four drivers contending for the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus, gambled by stopping under green for his last set of tires with about 40 laps to and was cruising through the field. But when another caution came with 28 to go, the rest of the leaders pitted, leaving him on older tires and basically defenseless. The other bonus contenders -- Sammy Smith, Daniel Hemric and Sam Mayer -- had more difficult days and Allgaier won despite finishing 13th.

HORSE RACING

Forte wins Florida Derby

Forte got challenged, and the Kentucky Derby favorite had all the answers. Next stop: The Run for the Roses. With a big move in the final furlong, Forte -- who was way back early after drawing the 11th post in a 12-horse race and didn't take the lead until the very last strides -- won Saturday's Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. It was Forte's sixth win in seven career starts and only further cemented his status as the likely one to catch at Churchill Downs in five weeks. It was the fifth consecutive victory for Forte, all of them either at the Grade 1 or Grade 2 levels -- highlighted by his win at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year at Keeneland. That put him in the Kentucky Derby favorite conversation, and two wins at Gulfstream so far in 2023 have only made the spotlight seem brighter. He rolled to a 4-1/2 length win in the Fountain of Youth, then won the hard way on Saturday. Mage was second, Cyclone Mischief was third and Mr. Ripple was fourth.

GOLF

Rodgers' lead at 1 stroke

Patrick Rodgers shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Valero Texas Open, with his first PGA Tour title and Masters spot at stake. Making his 235th tour start, the 30-year-old Rodgers had a 12-under 204 total at the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio. Canadian Corey Conners, the 2019 Texas Open winner, was second after a 69. Matt Kuchar was a shot back on the 18th tee, but he made a double bogey for a 69 to end up third at 9 under. Nico Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71 on Saturday and is at 6-under 210 overall.

Yin in first at LA Open

Ruoning Yin shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead in the LPGA Tour's DIO Implant LA Open. Yin had four birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine at Palos Verdes Golf Club and closed with two pars for a 14-under 199 total. The 20-year-old Chinese player opened with rounds of 68 and 64. Hyo Joo Kim, tied with Yin for the second-round lead, was second after a 69. Georgia Hall of England was third at 10 under after a tournament-record 62. She played the front nine in 7-under 29 with two eagles and three birdies and added two birdies on the back nine. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 68 on Saturday and is in a tie for 41st.

Koepka in front at Orlando

Brooks Koepka became known for showing up big in the majors. He started to hit his stride Saturday with a 6-under 65 for a three-shot lead in LIV Golf-Orlando on the weekend before Koepka heads for the Masters. Koepka played bogey-free at Orange County National. Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, who followed his 62 with an even-par 71, was second. Koepka will try to become the first multiple winner since the Saudi-funded LIV Golf began last June. He won a year ago in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a playoff over Peter Uihlein.

Zhang holds on at Augusta

Rose Zhang has won enough to realize that rarely does something so meaningful ever come so easily. The Augusta National Women's Amateur, the final piece to her brilliant amateur career, meant the world to her. It turned out to be her toughest test. Staked to a five-shot lead, she was 4-over par through seven holes when the final round at the home of the Masters was delayed 31/2 hours by storms. She made a bad decision on the par-5 15th to go for the green and went in the water. And she had to watch Jenny Bae stand over a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole with a chance to win. Zhang overcame it all. The only easy shot Saturday was her final stroke, tapping in for par from inches away on the second extra hole to beat Bae in a playoff no one saw coming.

BASKETBALL

Jayhawks claim WNIT title

Taiyanna Jackson had 17 points and career-high tying 21 rebounds and Zakiyah Franklin added 19 points as Kansas beat Columbia 66-59 Saturday to win the WNIT championship in Lawrence, Kan. Chandler Prater added nine points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Kansas (25-11) and Wyvette Mayberry scored 12 points. The Jayhawks finished with their most wins since the 1997-98 team that also won 25 games and set a program record for home wins in a season with 19. Abbey Hsu led Columbia (28-6) with 19 points and Kaitlyn Davis scored 13.

TENNIS

Kvitova takes Miami title

Twelfth-seeded veteran Petra Kvitova, in her 13th appearance at the Miami Open, finally won her first crown here, upsetting 7th-seed Elena Rybakina on Saturday with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 win. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina's 13-match win streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title of a distinguished career.

BOXING

Joshua back in win column

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night. The British fighter had lost three of his last five contests, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he tasted success again for the first time since 2020 after the judges scored the London bout 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favor of Joshua. Joshua regularly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin on a number of occasions with his powerful right but the American heavyweight stood firm at the 02 Arena. A bizarre finish saw the 12th round appearing to end eight seconds early before Joshua pushed his head into Franklin and it sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of Franklin, who pushed Joshua.

Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot from Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

