OPINION | KAI CADDY: Spring cycling season taking off across the state

We made it -- it's spring!

The cycling offseason in Arkansas -- if there even is such a thing -- is short, but warm temperatures and sunny days are definitely a welcome sight. Events and races are starting to overrun the calendar.

The US Pro Cup returns to Centennial Park in Fayetteville for the third year April 12-16 and the event is bigger than ever.

Four days of mountain bike racing over the course of five days for amateurs and pros will be highlighted by three days of UCI elite racing, including the only Hors Categorie cross country event in the US this year on Saturday, April 15. An HC race designation is one notch below a World Cup designation from the UCI, cycling's world governing body. Which means racers will have the chance to snag some early and important Olympic qualifying points for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Race promoter Ty Kady and his team have marketed the race saying, "the trail to Paris kicks off in Fayetteville."

"This year we elevated the event by inscripting elite short track racing, as well as holding an HC event on Saturday," Kady said. "There are a lot of points on the line for the riders as they enter the two-year Olympic cycle into Paris."

Racing kicks off Wednesday, April 12 with UCI cross country races for elite men and women, under-23 men and women and junior men and women.

There will be no racing Thursday, so riders can train and pre-ride the course.

Friday will feature UCI short-track racing for elites and USA Cycling-sanctioned short-track racing for amateurs. The week will conclude with a full day of amateur racing on Sunday, April 16.

2020 American Olympians Kate Courtney, Haley Batten and Christopher Blevins are slated to be racing, according to Kady. Blevins won all three elite men's races at last year's US Pro Cup. Last year Batten had second, third and fifth place finishes and Courtney went third, 11th and fourth.

Also expected to return are American Olympic hopefuls Gwendalyn Gibson and Riley Amos, who both turned in great weekends in last year's races as well. Riders from as far away as Japan are registered.

If your racing legs aren't quite there yet, don't miss the chance to see some of the world's best battle it out on a spectator-friendly course. Admission is free.

Cross country mountain biking not your thing? Hop over to Eureka Springs' Great Passion Play trails April 15-16 for Redemption Enduro, the fifth and final stop on the Southern Enduro Tour. Up to seven stages are on tap for Saturday and six on Sunday.

Roadies rejoice! The Avoca Race Series returns starting April 26 for four consecutive Wednesdays. This year's series is all on the classic Avoca road course, a 6.1-mile triangular course that starts and finishes at the Avoca Town Building on North Old Wire Road. There will be A, B and C races each week starting at 6 p.m.

Another classic for road racers, the NWA Spring Classic Road Race, to be exact, takes place Sunday, April 30. The flat to rolling 24-mile course starts and finishes at Prairie Grove Upper Elementary School.

The inaugural Arkansas Gravel Series season kicks off April 29 at The Battle of Prairie Grove. The eight-race series is the brainchild of Bobby Rickard, host of the Natural State Bikes podcast. There's one event a month through November, criss-crossing the state: Prairie Grove, De Queen, Wynne, Russellville, Leslie, Conway, Paragould and Siloam Springs.

There will be points-based overall standings throughout the season. Rickard hopes to partner with food banks and non-profit organizations focused on mental health in the communities where the races take place. More info can be found at naturalstatebikes.com.