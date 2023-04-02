OPINION | PAPER TRIALS Rockin’ photo collection documents local musicians across all genres

Not long after he opened Jacksonville Guitar Center in 1975, Steve Evans started hanging framed photos of local bands in the store. Many of his customers were musicians who played in groups, and displaying their pictures in the shop was a cool thing to do.

It took a couple of years to catch on, but by the time Evans retired and sold the building and its inventory in 2020, he'd amassed a collection of about 300 images of bands. Some were famous -- Black Oak Arkansas, Amy Lee from Evanescence, Kris Allen -- but most weren't. There were photos of rock bands, country bands, R&B groups and gospel groups with names like Gibraltar, Roxx, Spoonfed and The Opposition. Sprinkled among the locals were photos of legends like Joe Walsh, Eddie Van Halen and Ringo Starr.

"If it was a slow day at the store, I would just walk around and look at these pictures. They were my friends and customers," Evans, 66, said last week.

These aren't exactly Annie Leibovitz-level photos, but they are a document of the Arkansas music scene from the '70s to the 2000s; a treasure trove of questionable fashion/styling choices and a reminder of how musicians publicized themselves before social media.

The collection may have been lost had it not been for Evans and longtime customer Harold Ott.

When Evans learned that the building's new owner had taken the photos down, he contacted Ott, who loaded them in his Toyota Camry and brought them home. He scanned the images and posted them last week in a YouTube slideshow called "Jacksonville Guitar -- Wall of Photos."

"Harold was the perfect guy for this," Evans said.

The 47-year-old Ott is the mad genius behind Psyche of the South, a website and record label dedicated to documenting the rural South's contributions to '60s psychedelic and garage rock. He was also played guitar in Lollygadget, the '90s grunge-metal band whose photo hung at the store.

Ott remembers visiting the shop and perusing the pictures.

"It was the wall of dreamers, in a way. Many of the bands had broken up by the time I was looking at their photos. It was like a museum."

He is planning a Facebook page that will feature the images and allow people to comment about their memories.

"It's important to preserve these things," he said. "You're grabbing it from the hand of time before it's ultimately gone."

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com