OPINION| RICK FIRES: Checking in on NBA Arkansans with Nick Smith, Jr., headed to the show

With Nick Smith declaring for the NBA Draft, it seems like a good time to check on some former Arkansas high school players already in the league.

Devo Davis also declared for the draft, but he can return to the Razorbacks as a senior if he withdraws his name by the May 31 deadline. This year's draft will be held June 22.

Remember, these are guys you could've seen on most Tuesday and Friday nights during the winter months at high school gyms scattered throughout the state. At $5 a night it's a bargain, and you just might see someone who eventually ends up playing basketball at the highest level.

Isaiah Joe (FS Northside/Okla. City Thunder)

No one had a better week among our native Arkansans than Isaiah Joe, the former Razorback and Fort Smith Northside star. Joe stepped into the starting lineup for the Thunder because of an injury and scored a career-high 33 points in a close loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Joe has been a major contributor for Oklahoma City after two years with the 76ers, who selected him 49th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Jaylin Williams (Fs Northside/Okla. City Thunder)

It's a rarity for former high school teammates to end up on the same NBA team, but that's what we have here with Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams from Northside. Williams is a rookie who has started 32 of 45 games for the Thunder, who selected him in the second round from Arkansas after OKC picked Jalen Williams from Santa Clara in the first round.

Confusing I know, and helped only slightly by the box scores when you have to focus sharply on the small print to differentiate between Jay. and Jal. Williams.

Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge/LA Lakers)

Chants of "MVP, MVP" filled the arena during a Lakers home game two weeks ago, but the chants weren't for Anthony Davis or LeBron James.

They were directed at Austin Reaves, who scored the final 10 points for LA and set a career-high with 35 points in a win over Orlando.

If the Lakers make the playoffs, it'll be because of guys like Reaves, an undrafted free agent who has worked his way into the starting lineup. The second-year pro who once scored 73 points as a senior at Cedar Ridge High School is due for a large pay increase as a restricted free agent.

Lakers fans are united in their desire to keep him.

Bobby Portis (LR Hall/Milwaukee Bucks)

The big man with the white head band has enjoyed a solid career in the NBA and he was a major contributor on Milwaukee's NBA championship team. Consistency is a trademark for Portis, who is averaging 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds after averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds last season for the Bucks.

Malik Monk (East Poinsett County/Bentonville/Sacramento Kings)

Monk also set a career high this season when he scored 45 points in a 176-175 double overtime win for the Kings against the Los Angeles Clippers. Monk has been a welcomed addition as a free agent for the Kings, who clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2006 after whipping Portland by 40 points last week.

Daniel Gafford (El Dorado/ Washington Wizards)

Daniel Gafford has spent five years in the NBA, where he's averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds a game. Gafford's stats don't jump out at you until you realize he makes over 70% of his shots, including 73.1 percent of his attempts this year for the Wizards.

Moses Moody (Lr Parkview/N. Little Rock/ Golden State Warriors)

Nick Smith is following the same path as Moses Moody, who played only as a freshman at Arkansas before declaring for the NBA.

Moody, who won't turn 21 until May 31, would be a household name in Arkansas with NIL potential had he decided to stay longer in college instead of playing only two or three minutes like he did last week with Golden State.

So why do it?

At $4,256,000 a year, that's why. Oh, and he has a really good seat to watch teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson fire off long-distance threes every night.

So, good luck to Nick Smith. Thanks for stopping by.