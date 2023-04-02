100 years ago

April 2, 1923

GENTRY -- The chase of the bandits who robbed the First National Bank here yesterday was abandoned late this afternoon. The posse visited the cabin of Carl Reasor, suspected of being implicated in the robbers' escape. ... Bloodhounds from Carthage, Mo., were placed on the trail at 7 o'clock this morning but after a 6-hour chase, they lost the trail at a road where the men evidently climbed into an auto. A Cadillac car was found in Reasor's barn that had been stolen a few days ago in Bartlesville from May Brothers, it is said.

50 years ago

April 2, 1973

CHICAGO -- An eight-foot python emerged from under a car at Peoria recently, then went into the basement of a post office, creating panic among the postal workers. The snake, no native of Central Illinois, was just seeking some warmth. But its plight illustrated a growing phenomenon across the United States. Exotic animals and reptiles are turning up loose in society, either as escapees or as pets abandoned by disenchanted owners who can't provide the special care they require. The result is some bizarre circumstances that carry a potential for serious injury to passersby, to some regions' ecological systems and to the creatures themselves. But in recent years, experts say, affluent Americans have acquired a record number of exotic animals, such as ocelots, margays, monkeys, wallabies, hermit crabs, lions, land snails, gorillas, boa constrictors, raccoons, crickets, llamas and piranha fish.

25 years ago

April 2, 1998

Moviegoers of central Arkansas, hold on to your ticket stubs. Edwards Theatres Circuit Inc. of Newport Beach, Calif., plans to build a 21-screen, 4,500-seat movie complex called The Foothills Spectrum in North Little Rock at the junction of Interstate 40 and U.S. 67-167. Preliminary plans for the $45 million to $55 million complex include the 106,000-square-foot theater, at least one hotel, several restaurants, and retail stores offering sporting apparel, movie memorabilia and the like -- and acres of parking.

10 years ago

April 2, 2013

BERRYVILLE -- Berryville teachers are joining a national project focused on training teachers in rural schools on the best strategies to teach writing. "The literacy standards now with the Common Core [State Standards] mandate that all teachers teach literacy skills in their classroom," Berryville Middle School Principal Shelly Poage said. "This will help them teach writing standards more confidently and clearly." The Northwest Arkansas Writing Project, based at the University of Arkansas, is receiving $400,000 to participate in the National Writing Project College-Ready Writers Program, said Chris Goering, director of the Northwest Arkansas Writing Project.