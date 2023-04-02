Education notebook

Principal e-mails about storm peril

Nancy Rousseau, principal of Little Rock Central High School, in an email to parents and others gave a peek into the events that transpired in the school Friday afternoon as the threat of tornadoes escalated.

"3/31/23 was a day we will never forget," said Rousseau, a longtime principal. "We are grateful to the Little Rock School District for NOT sending us home yesterday.

"We were able to protect our students and many parents from the tornadoes that hit our city. Central was built in 1927 to last many lifetimes. We had parents/teachers/staff who were sheltering with us who left after the 'all clear' to find that they major damage if not total devastation to their homes. It is a blessing that they were here and not at their homes."

Rousseau described how the school's multiple portable classrooms -- to be replaced with brick and mortar in the coming months -- were vacated early on by students and staff who were sent to the school's gym, cafeteria and auditorium for safety.

"I cannot brag enough about our fabulous teachers and staff who entertained their children for 3 plus hours. And, our students were cooperative, respectful and supportive of the situation in which we found ourselves," she said.

Impact of math school examined

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs is an economic driver for the city and state in addition to its role in providing academic opportunities to high school students.

That is the finding in a study for the residential school conducted by Boyette Strategic Advisors, a Little Rock firm that provides economic impact evaluation and analysis as well as strategic planning and other services for organizations, cities, educational institutions and other entities.

Between 2017 and 2021, the school had a total impact of $104.4 million in the state of Arkansas, which is 122% above the state's base investment in the school, and $98.4 million in Garland County, more than 109% greater than the base funding, the study said.

The study also concluded that the school creates a 68.4% return on investment in economic growth and development for each dollar the state invests. The state invested more than $47 million in the school during the study's five-year period.

The years 2017 to 2021 "included years of growth, transformation, and even disruption for ASMSA due to the pandemic," school Director Corey Alderdice, said in response to the study.

"From new facilities to the continued growth of our legislated Arts mission to further expenditures to ensure faculty and staff positions are appropriately compensated, ASMSA leveraged the people of Arkansas' investment in the potential of these students to great effect," Alderdice said. "We are grateful for the support that makes our residential and statewide outreach programs possible."

The full report can be viewed at this website: asmsa.me/2023economicimpactstudy.

City Year to hold Red Jacket event

City Year Little Rock will host its second annual Red Jacket Luncheon on April 12 to support its efforts to help Central Arkansas students.

The event will feature discussion among AmeriCorps members, moderated by Little Rock Superintendent Jermall Wright.

"Instead of cocktail attire, we're inviting the community to join us for a casual, yet candid, conversation with community change-makers -- all to support local student and school success," Jennifer Cobb, senior vice president and executive director for City Year Little Rock, said. "We're excited to bring back the Red Jacket Luncheon for another year to support City Year's mission of advancing educational equity."

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pavilion at Heifer Village, 1 World Ave. in Little Rock. Sponsorships, as well as individual tickets for $100, are available for purchase at secure.qgiv.com/for/ltr-arfy23springluncheon/event/863480.

City Year Little Rock has been serving Central Arkansas since 2004. This year, the organization's members are full-time tutors and mentors in four Little Rock School District schools: Mabelvale Middle, Stephens Elementary, Cloverdale Middle, and J.A. Fair K-8 Preparatory School.