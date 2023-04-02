Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded March 6-10.

I-630 Business Park, LLC; TSP AZ, LLC; NRG Investments, LLC to Little Rock U Storage, LLC, 1200 John Barrow Road, Little Rock. Tract A, Westside Commercial, $3,500,000.

Paulo Ribeiro; Teresa Ribeiro to Uday Akkaraju; Madhavi Akkaraju, 6 Johnson Ranch Road, Little Rock. L5, Glenn Johnson Ranch, $2,150,000.

Country Club Station Realty Company to 5701 Kavanaugh, LLC, 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Ls1-6 & A, Shadowlawn, $1,750,000.

Relyance Bank to ETFCP, LLC, 11000 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock. Tract F-1, Pyramid Park, $1,700,000.

7B Partners, LLC to Harry R. Ozar; Harry Ozar Trust, L11, Wal-Mart Commercial, $1,450,000.

Professional Property Company, LLC, Profit Sharing Plan to HEB Land Company, LLC, Pt NW NW 22-1N-13W, $1,415,700.

Clark Mason; Janell Mason to Andrew Brighton; Melissa Brighton, Unit 1802, River Market Tower HPR Replat, $1,300,000.

Walthour Flake Co., Inc to Super Properties III, LLC Pt NE 16 & Pt NW 15-1N-11W, $1,200,000.

Devon Reed Ballard; Christie Lee Ballard to Alan Matthew Nguyen; Thao Trang Thu Le, 4 Redtail Point, Little Rock. L12 B30, Woodlands Edge, $1,175,000.

Epoch Church to Natural State Recovery Centers, LLC, 924 Main St., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B70, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Home Sweet Home, Inc. to Prashanth Damalcheruvu; Anvitha Ankireddypalli, 209 Haywood Drive, Little Rock. L120 B136, Chenal Valley, $950,000.

Riviera Partners, LLC to Joseph Victor Sheldon, III, 3700 Cantrell Road, Apt. 904, Little Rock. Unit 904, Riviera HPR, $740,000.

David Biscoe Bingham; Katie Watson Bingham to Amanda Pace Welch; Timothy Welch, 55 Fontenay Cir., Little Rock. L6 B6, Chenal Valley, $721,000.

Jeanne Rae Cox; Cox Family Trust to 2 Creeks On Crutch, LLC, 3700 Crutcher St., North Little Rock. Blk 3, Shillcutt's Commercial, $675,000.

Stroman's, Inc to Peace Maker Investment, LLC, 8005 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock. Lot B-R-6, Southwest City Commercial Replat, $650,000.

Crissie Alldredge; Crissie Alldredge Living Trust to Jennifer Gomez, L56 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVI, $625,000.

Monika Fillers; Robert Fillers (dec'd) to Jennifer Marie Anderson; Brian Christopher Anderson, 14008 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L39, Candlewood Section 2, $600,000.

Brian Thomas Hughes; Julia Suzanne Hughes to Luke R. Johnson; Amanda S. Blair, 5 Ledgelawn Drive, Little Rock. L26 B5, Hickory Ridge Phase III, $552,500.

Craig Steeds to Joshua Thomas Swan; Amy Hopper, 1015 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. L11 B61, Pulaski Heights, $528,000.

John Adair; Meghan Matthews to Bradley S. Wilson; Emily W. Wilson, 508 N. Pine St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B2, Pulaski Heights, $500,000.

Chad A. Baker; Kelly A. Hogan Baker; Chad Baker And Kelly Baker Living Trust to Neadum Joseph Odum, III; Emily Averill, 15300 Beau Vue Drive, Little Rock. Pt Section 18-2N-13W, $475,000.

Kelly M. McQueen; Michael D. McQueen to Pat Lester; Anna Jeter, 7 Ken Circle, Little Rock. Ls1-2, Ranch Hill, $465,000.

Brad Baltz; Amy Baltz to Nicholas Roberts, 315 Rock St., Apt. 1310, Little Rock. Unit 1310, River Market Tower HPR, $450,000.

Murillo Investments, LLC to Russell Clark; Laurie Clark, L5 B16, Creekside, $444,900.

Hayden Middlebrook; Michelle Middlebrook to Natalie Hairston; Brad Smith, 114 Marseille Drive, Maumelle. L394, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $425,000.

BOE Acquisition Company, Inc to Adventurous Bean Holdings, LLC, 9772 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. Pt E/2 NE SW 11-2N-13W, $425,000.

Corbell Homes And Real Estate, LLC to John W. Kelly; Chrystine B. Kelly, L16 B2, Fletcher Valley, $420,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Raghuram Prasad Mullapudi, 815 Wildcreek Cir., Little Rock. L6 B7, Wildwood Place, $419,900.

Robert Cecil Woolard; Teresa D. Woolard to Thomas Judson Tolson; Barbara Crain Tolson; The Thomas Judson Tolson And Barbara Crain Tolson Living Revocable Trust, 218 N. McKinley, Little Rock. L3 B6, Wildwood Place, $388,000.

Louis Rucker Burnett; Mary Brewer Burnett to Ronald Griffin Kuhn, Jr., 201 Chalamont Lane, Little Rock. L15 B74, Chenal Valley, $385,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc to Steven Richard Clayton; Tina Leigh Clayton, 13117 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L285, Ashley Downs Phase I, $382,360.

Luis A. Del Valley-Colon to Arthur Guerra; Betty Guerra, 626 Charlotte Drive, Cabot. Pt S/2 SW 20-4N-10W, $374,900.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Milton Andrew Ganaway; Betty Jane Ganaway, 17124 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock. L82, Lochridge Estates Phase 3, $368,080.

Weldon Kendall Faulk, Jr.; Kendall Faulk; Lisa G. Faulk; Weldon K. And Lisa G. Faulk Revocable Trust to Heath Mitchell; Kristin Mitchell, 12 Cherry Tree Court, North Little Rock. L39A B1, Shady Valley Replat, $363,000.

Arthur Guerra; Betty Guerra to Mitchell Blayne Pugh; Lauren Olivia Pugh, 6404 Jim Hall Road, Jacksonville. Ls1-5, Macon Heights Unrecorded, $360,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Jeffrey B. Taluc; Brenda Elizabeth Taluc, 17405 Crooked Oak Drive, North Little Rock. L48, Bent Tree Estates Phase 2, $346,000.

Larry Walden, LLC to Gwen Allyson Brown, L23, Millers Glen Phase 8, $339,000.

Stephen T. Douglas; Jane Elizabeth Douglas to Jefferson McRae; Julianne McRae, 55 Lefever Lane, Little Rock. L581, Kingwood Place, $325,000.

Michael Selby; Melinda Selby; The Selby Family Revocable Trust to Aryabrata Basu, 7 Garden Valley Lane, Little Rock. L41 B1, The Gardens At Valley Falls, $325,000.

Royal Concepts Custom Homes, Inc to Trelvis D. Fort, 5704 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L34, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $317,120.

John Holt Crenshaw; Tracey Dennis Crenshaw to Nancy Loftis; Milton Loftis, 44 Commentry Drive, Little Rock. L55 B72, Chenal Valley, $310,000.

Michael B. Rogers to Jordan M. Minner; William T. Minner, 519 N. Coolidge St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B32, Success, $305,000.

Travis Squires; Rhein Family Living Trust to April Lasha Griffith, 6022 Silver Oak Drive, Sherwood. L17 B1, Silverwood Phase I, $303,000.

Jason Epperly; Whitney Epperly to Andrew Nichols; Savannah Nichols, 124 Carnelian Drive, Sherwood. L16 B2, Stonehill Phase I, $295,000.

Randy Murphy to Kevin Madaras; Mercedes Madaras, 2414 Whispering Pine Road, Little Rock. Pt SE SW 6-1N-14W, $290,000.

Donna Thomas; Mary Thomas to Myisha Colston, 2318 Wolfe St., Little Rock. Ls8-9 B9, Oak Terrace, $288,000.

Joe J. Gibeault; Kayla Marie Gibeault to Reynolds Beckham, III; Madisyn Turner, 12300 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L7 B3, Cherry Creek, $280,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, 10509 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L27, White Oak Crossing, $268,655.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, 10501 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L25, White Oak Crossing, $268,550.

Teresa L. Conley to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, 17009 Crooked Oak Drive, Sherwood. L109, Bent Tree Estates, $256,000.

Mariel Martinez; Florinda Bueco to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, 4 Whispering Drive, Alexander. L11, Whispering Hills, $254,000.

Jamie Shawn Shemwell to Kyle Vallely; Sara Vallely, 711 Country Club Road, Sherwood. L6 B307, Park Hill NLR, $250,000.

Jeffrey B. Taluc; Brenda Elizabeth Taluc to Jareth Snow; Tara Stackhouse, 1620 Northline Drive, North Little Rock. L19 B4, Overbrook, $250,000.

BDP Holdings, LLC to Master Company, LLC, L8, West Markham St., $250,000.

James Conner; Teresa Conner to CW Polston; Casey Hartsock, 8 Vantage Point, Maumelle. L64, Woodland Heights, $248,500.

Roberta Bird Cagle; Roberta Cagle Revocable Trust to John Christopher Virden, L18, HB Henderson, $240,000.

Icon Homes, LLC to KAB Group Residential Real Estate, LLC, 36 Hallen Court, Little Rock. L35 B96, Chenal Valley, $229,746.

James Haskins; Nancy Haskins to Todd Evans; Neha Sharma, 4701 N. Lookout St., Little Rock. L1 B6, Hillcrest, $225,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Royal-Elika, LLC, 9025 Labette Manor Drive, Little Rock. L14, Labette Manor, $223,500.

Jason G. Fuller to Suzanne Greene-Bisbee, 1416 Matehuala Blvd., North Little Rock. L1 B9, Villages Of San Luis, $223,000.

Ehsan E. Nasiri; Fahimah Allahdabi to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, 1023 Gamble Road, Little Rock. L7 B18, Gilbralter Heights, $219,000.

Rashaun Wilburd to Samuel Keener, L24, Trammel Gardens Phase I, $215,000.

Rogers 5100 Kavanaugh, LLC to Tommy K. Lasiter Family Limited Partnership, Pt NE 31-2N-12W, $212,500.

Quinesha D. Alexander to Paul Mickey, 1112 Mesquite Trail, Jacksonville. L2, Jaxon Terrace Phase 8, $209,000.

Cantrell Hill Investments, LLC to Kristin Agar, 3700 Cantrell Road, 401, Little Rock. Unit 401, Riviera HPR, $208,500.

Christopher Bedwell; Dalis Gott to Alicia E. Clayton, 9216 Wooded Acres Cir., Sherwood. L11, Millers Crossing Phase I, $208,000.

Patrick Pipkin; Cait Pipkin to Bethany Long, 8 Kings Pointe Cove, Little Rock. L4, Kings Point, $205,000.

Kristin Agar to Robert Rogers; Maria Rogers, 2801 Foxcroft Road, Apt. 8, Little Rock. L8, Renaissance, $199,900.

Jonathan D. Waitkus; Jonathan D. Loibner to Vicente Ortiz; Abrianna Hunt, 400 Stonewall Drive, Jacksonville. L150, Stonewall Phase II, $195,000.

Decennium, LLC to Dallas F. Starks; Denisha Starks, 128 Ricky Raccoon Drive, Jacksonville. L136, Northlake Phase II, $193,000.

Jackie M. Jones to Melissa Lee Stiles, 2200 Andover Court, Unit 501, Little Rock. Apt. 501, Andover Square HPR, $189,000.

Mitch Long; Estate Of Carl Edward Kitchens, Sr. (dec'd) to Cody Rivas, 1909 W. Republican Road, Jacksonville. Pt NE 36-4N-11W, $175,000.

Morgan C. Strandquist; Morgan C. McKinney to William Robert Hale; Melissa Hale, Apt. 402, Foxcroft Square HPR, $175,000.

Lakeview West, LLC to Jack Ferguson, LLC, L20, Lakeview West, $175,000.

Patricia King; David King to Zikethia Jackson, 2709 S. Van Buren St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B3, Boulevard Terrace, $172,900.

Samuel Santaclara to Katherine Diane Burnett, 37324 Kanis Road, Paron. Pt W/2 NW 30-2N-15W, $170,000.

Central Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Brock Ferguson, Inc., L18, Lakeview West Phase III, $165,000.

Jerry Lee Burrow; Rex Lynn Boothe Revocable Trust to Derrick Norman, 700 9th St., 4M, Little Rock. Unit 4M, Quapaw Tower HPR, $165,000.

Limberly A. Whitesell to Hunter Sadler; Megan Sadler, 2716 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock. L67, Pebble Beach Woods, $164,900.

Michael S. Edwards; Jeffrey A. Edwards; Michael S. Edwards Rental Trust to Elimish Tyrone Phillips, Jr., 2124 & 2126 West 38th St., North Little Rock. L18, Belwood Annex, $161,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Diggity Holdings, LLC, L1, Winter Wood, $160,000.

Gary A. Pacos; Laura Catherine Pacos to Samantha Heustis Condo, 37 Bldg 9, Reservoir Heights HPR, $155,000.

Clay Lentz; Michael Lentz; Paul Lentz to Donna Lynn Davis; Pamela F. Sheffer, 5201 Fairway Ave., Apt 13, North Little Rock. Townhome 13, Timber Creek Townhomes HPR, $155,000.