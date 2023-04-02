Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:15 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 5-13 (38.5%)

MEET 152-497 (30.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Nyquick in the fifth

BEST BET She's a Rocket in the third

LONG SHOT Mo Choctaw in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $44,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $40,000

MO CHOCTAW** is on the inconsistent side, but he races well when able to control the pace, which is a likely scenario in his first race around two turns. TOPF ROAD RULES has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, and he returns to his best distance following two sprints. WESTOVER easily defeated maidens over a sloppy track, and he is lightly raced and eligible to show continued improvement.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Mo ChoctawHTorresChleborad8-1

5 Topf Road RulesVazquezPrather5-2

4 WestoverArrietaSchultz3-1

6 Street CommanderTorresCates7-2

8 Al's RomeoDe La CruzStuart6-1

7 Backgate RedPusacChleborad6-1

1 ReupHarrCline12-1

3 BraskaBorelCline20-1

2 Purse $36,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $27,500

WHAT'S UP DOC**** finished in the money in both races last season in Kentucky, and he earned Beyer figures that are significantly faster than today's rivals have earned. KID SHELLEEN is a 14-race maiden, but he is also a seven-time second-place finisher and appears too talented to be a maiden for much longer. BEN DREAMING was forwardly placed in an improved third-place route finish, and he is switching to the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 What's Up DocPratCox4-5

3 Kid ShelleenArrietaVan Berg3-1

2 Ben DreamingTorresDiVito5-1

4 Chrome RunMedellinMilligan8-1

6 Hard to Come ByEramiaVon Hemel10-1

1 Royal Air ForceBazePuhich15-1

5 WellwritCabreraLoy20-1

3 Purse $52,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

SHE'S A ROCKET*** contested a strong pace before tiring in a quality maiden allowance race, and she is dropping into a maiden claimer and figures difficult to catch under Flavien Prat. I'M SO FUNNY has been one paced in two useful maiden allowance races, and the class dropper recorded a sharp five-furlong breeze March 28. STAY FABULOUS finished second at this claiming price March 2, and she has enough speed to be in position turning for home.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 She's a RocketPratCox2-1

7 I'm So FunnyHarrJones7-2

8 Stay FabulousGonzalezChleborad5-1

4 Valiant PraiseTorresMcPeek3-1

6 Sweet NellieArrietaRosin6-1

1 Super CindyMurphyMurphy15-1

5 InsensitiveJordanAnderson20-1

2 Free WillPusacChleborad30-1

9 I'm Beth DuttonBazePuhich20-1

4 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

UPSTRIKER** raced competitively at a higher level last season at Oaklawn, and the front-runner was claimed last month by high percentage trainer Chris Hartman. BURNINHUNKOFLOVE was beaten a neck when last running at this level, and he owns the fastest last race Beyer figure and switches to the leading rider. GRAPNEL has finished no worse than fourth in his past five trips to the post, and he races for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 UpstrikerMurrillHartman2-1

7 BurninhunkofloveTorresBroberg9-5

3 GrapnelAsmussenAsmussen5-1

4 Geaux YoshkaPedrozaRobertson8-1

2 Rum 'n TonicDe La CruzAltamirano12-1

5 Acehigh RoyalBejaranoShorter12-1

8 Title ShotArrietaContreras12-1

6 Yacht RockCastilloHewitt15-1

9 AtrasCabreraHewitt20-1

5 Purse $100,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

NYQUICK**** tried hard to the finish in a troubled fourth-place debut, and he drew an improved post and figures to benefit from the racing experience. UNLOAD has been working impressively since a useful sprint debut, and the son of Gun Runner may be sitting on a big effort. SOUTHERN SUNSET was beaten less than a length at the distance March 11. Notice the winner came back and repeated, and this gelding switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 NyquickGerouxCox2-1

1 UnloadCastilloAsmussen3-1

3 Southern SunsetTorresMcPeek5-2

7 SimovicArrietaVon Hemel8-1

9 GatlinburgAsmussenAsmussen12-1

2 JuilliardBazeHobby15-1

5 CitizenPratMoquett15-1

4 Mad HustleVazquezMcPeek20-1

6 Texas PrideCabreraLukas20-1

6 Purse $55,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $50,000

IMPROBABLE JOURNEY** is a fast 4-year-old who lost all chance when breaking poorly in a field of strong front-runners March 17, but his typical start will make him a major contender at this lower conditioned claiming level. LEAGUE OF LEGENDS was a fast-closing second when dropped to this level last month, and both of his career wins have been at Oaklawn. LUCKY BOSS raced competitively at this level at Churchill, and he is dropping in class after a race he likely needed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Improbable JourneyHarrJones2-1

2 League of LegendsCourtFires3-1

6 Lucky BossArrietaContreras5-1

1 LamutanaattyAsmussenAsmussen7-2

4 Texas Red HotBorelMorse8-1

8 Banjo BearCabreraHartman12-1

9 Matts Fire N IceTorresRichard15-1

3 Out Run'mGarciaEspinoza20-1

7 PenetratorJordanJordan20-1

7 Purse $65,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance.

TRAFALGAR** defeated $50,000 conditioned claimers after eight months on the bench last month at Fair Grounds, and he has the class to move up and repeat. SAQEEL is only a photo finish loss from having won all three races at the meeting, and the consistent closer has the best of local connections. CONSPIRACY FACT has been a clear winner of consecutive races while earning Beyer figures that stamp him as a big threat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 TrafalgarMurrillHartman7-2

7 SaqeelTorresDiodoro4-1

4 Conspiracy FactJuarezCompton9-2

6 WinterwoodBejaranoBrennan5-1

8 AntigravityCastilloHollendorfer6-1

2 Charter OakArrietaVance6-1

3 Pats PropertyDe La CruzHaran12-1

1 MagooPedrozaRobertson12-1

5 Major GeneralZimmermanHartman12-1

8 The Temperence Hill. Purse $150,000, 1 1/2 Miles, 4-year-olds and up

LONE ROCK** has not raced since July at Saratoga, but he has won 5 of 7 marathon races, and the classy veteran has won more than $1.4 million. WARRANT finished second in the GII Brooklyn at this distance last summer at Belmont. STRONG TIDE is a marathon specialist with the talent to win, but he has been on the sidelines since June and this is a talented field.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Lone RockVazquezDiodoro8-5

4 WarrantPratCox2-1

3 Strong TideSantanaLauer3-1

2 Full ChargeCastilloMaker6-1

1 Mystic NightCabreraMott12-1

5 CalibrateArrietaRosin15-1

9 Purse $42,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

MADMARTIGAN** raced close to a fast early pace in a useful fourth-place sprint, and he drew inside and is bred to run this far. STORM STRATEGY rallied to second at this distance and class level, and he represents a powerful stable. CYBERTOWN showed improved speed in a second-place route finish March 3, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 MadmartiganTorresWitt4-1

8 Storm StrategyAsmussenAsmussen5-2

10 CybertownDe La CruzMartin3-1

5 Sir PeelPedrozaMoquett8-1

6 Jim NedBazePish8-1

11 NatoradeArrietaVan Berg10-1

9 Ready ShoesSantanaWilson15-1

3 Empyreal ShadowCabreraVillafranco20-1

2 Wicked PrinceGonzalezChleborad20-1

4 Four DiceFuentesSoto30-1

7 Seeking ChromeEramiaPish30-1

12 Willie WinCourtFires30-1