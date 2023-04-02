RIVER VALLEY EATS | Kat Robinson: Stop by Paul’s for the doughnuts and the holes

Paul's Bakery has served generations of Van Buren residents with doughnuts, cakes and pastries galore. You can follow your nose to the brown-roofed building at 1800 Main St. most mornings, thanks to the delightful scent of baking goods.

Paul Lehnen bought the former Mace's Bakery in 1959, with the goal of creating an "elaborate doughnut shop." Though he passed away in 2012, his daughter Jackie Hamby still rules the roost. The bakery's gorgeously decorated cakes are of great note, but it's the doughnuts that should be drawing you in.

Paul's doughnuts are on point, some of the best you will find in Arkansas. Fresh, fluffy glazed doughnuts and holes are most popular, as are glazed doughnuts with chocolate glazing, the sugar lightly cracking. The excellent attention to cocoa content leaves these sweet bites with both a light sugar-crusted crunch and the right amount of chocolate flavor that does not overpower the doughnut inside.

Paul's will gild your lily, though, with a quick ask, adding sprinkles if you need more sugar in your sweet morning.

While the pliant, soft glazed and fried doughnuts are popular, I have come to find great joy in the old-fashioned variety, where the crust breaks a bit before the glaze goes on. These soft cakey delights are perfect with hot, black coffee.

Paul's also offers a selection of cinnamon rolls, cinnamon twists, danishes and the like, easy to grab and take for most any gathering.

The pies and cakes should also be mentioned -- yes, the decorated beauties for birthdays and weddings are extraordinary, but there's something really remarkable about the decadently moist pineapple upside down cake you might catch a glimpse of in the case. Chocolate cakes are light. And the variety of pies -- from the absolutely perfect peach pie to bright lemon creams, coconut cream, rich baked chocolate, and luscious egg custard -- should be on your radar for Easter ordering.

Paul's Bakery is located at 1800 Main St. in Van Buren. Call 474-7044.