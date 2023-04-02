RV REPORT: Caldwell learns lessons on LeFlore County sports on court and diamond

FORT SMITH -- Brex Caldwell received his first taste of how serious rivalries are in LeFlore County during this past basketball season, especially in the county-wide tournament.

Monday, he gets another opportunity when the LeFlore County baseball tournament gets underway at both Spiro and Wister.

"I'm excited for it," Caldwell said. "I played basketball so that was my first county tournament. It was a great atmosphere. I'm ready to get after it in baseball. I think we have a good shot."

Caldwell moved to Panama for his junior season after helping Red Oak to the Class A baseball championship last year. In the regional championship game, Caldwell threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 of the 16 batters he faced with a home run at the plate. Friday, he threw another no-hitter in a 3-0 win against Gore, striking out 18 of 21 batters.

The 6-2, 210-pound Caldwell has committed to play baseball at Oklahoma State.

"Their facility is great," Caldwell said. "I like the people. I could communicate with the pitching staff, and it's a big thing to be in state."

Panama is seeded fourth in the county tournament behind Wister, Poteau and Spiro.

"It's going to be a tough tournament," Panama coach Chris Gollihare said. "Wister and Poteau are always kind of at the top of the county in my years being there. There are years that people sneak up and beat them, but there's us and Spiro. We can beat anybody any day of the week, but we have to go play. We have to put it all together."

Panama played in the Alma Wood Bat Tournament last week, defeating Dover, 5-2, and losing to Alma, 6-4.

VAN BUREN

Lady Pointers win three

Before their annual River City Rumble softball tournament over the weekend, the Lady Pointers had won three games in varying degrees of success.

Van Buren swept a 5A-West doubleheader at home over Greenwood on Tuesday.

Catcher Ashlyn Michael slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 10-8 win. Van Buren trailed 8-3 going into the home half of the sixth inning before rallying and forcing extra innings. Michael had four hits in five at bats, drove in four runs and stole two bases.

In a 3-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs in the doubleheader opener, Emberlin Caldwell belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning and struck out nine and allowed five hits in the shutout win.

On Monday, in a nonconference game at Ozark, Van Buren scored eight runs in the first inning and rolled to an 18-2 win. Michael slugged a homer and had three hits in four at-bats, driving in six runs.

For the week, Michael was 8-of-12 batting, knocking in 10 runs and homering twice.

Van Buren (9-1, 4-0) has taken the early lead along with Harrison at the top of the 5A-West standings.

ALMA

Double Sweep

The Airedales and Lady Airedales went to Siloam Springs and won four varsity games in the two doubleheaders.

Junior Julia Nutt set a school record with 12 RBI in the doubleheader sweep in 17-0 and 16-1 wins.

Nutt hit for the cycle on the day in her seven hits with three singles, two doubles, a triple and a homer.

MacKenzie Gwinn earned both wins, allowing a single run.

The Airedales received great pitching from Noah Likens and Cash Wilson in their doubleheader sweep.

Likens won the opener, 5-1, striking out three.

He's settled in as the ace of the staff with three wins over the past two weeks.

"It's great," Likens said. "I've worked for it for four years now. After the covid year, we've come back and hit it hard. We've put in the work."

He pitched Alma to the win in the conference opener against Russellville two weeks ago.

"It was just another step in the right direction," Likens said. "It was the set up pitches, getting people down in the count. That really helped, and then I finished them off with a fastball."

Wilson fanned 11 in hit first complete-game, yielding just four hits and walking three in a 5-0 win in the nightcap. Branson Brogan homered for the Airedales.

OZARK

Woolsey excels

Anna Woolsey scored 56 points at the Mansfield Tigers Relays on Tuesday.

Woolsey won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and finished second in the long jump and pole vault.

Then on Friday, she competed at the Clarksville Panther Invitational and again earned victories.

Woolsey won the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes, the pole vault, and finished second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Ozark will compete in the Cyclone Relays in Russellville on Thursday.

Noah Likens



Anna Woolsey



Chris Gollihare

