Sara Evans announces free concert in the River Valley, tickets on sale for Backwoods Music Festival

by Monica Hooper | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Country music singer/songwriter, producer and author Sara Evans performs a free concert at 9 p.m. April 15 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. She recently released her memoir, "Born to Fly." Learn more at saraevans.com. Phil McGarrah plays at 8:30 p.m. April 6, Joe Mack at 5 p.m. April 7.

RIVER VALLEY

Creed Fisher plays at 7 p.m. April 6; Josh Meloy plays at 8 p.m. April 8; Chad Prather & the Ragamuffins perform at 7 p.m. April 14 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Casey Donahew Band plays at 6:30 p.m. April 15; C-Kan, MC Davo and Dharius perform at 8 p.m. April 18; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 8 p.m. April 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. April 15; Hero-Fest is April 21-22 with Sleep Clinic, The Salesman, Sabertooth, Fight Dream, FaceDancer, Stash Hag, OxyToxin, Tao of Lucy, Mildenhall and Turquoise Tiger at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

ByrdFest 26 with music from The Schwag, Nonstop Reggae Band, Moonlight Drive, Miles Over Mountains, Huckleberry Jam and more will be April 14-15 at Byrd's Adventure Center, 7037 Cass Oark Road in Ozark. byrdfest.com.

Backwoods Music Festival at Mulberry Mountain is April 20-23 with Big Gigantic, Lettuce, The String Cheese Incident, Arkansauce, Boogie T, Keller Williams, River Valley Comics and more. backwoodsmusicfestival.com

Best Night of the Year, a benefit show for Good Samaritan Clinic, will feature music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) and Richie McDonald (Lonestar) starting at 7 p.m. April 28 at the Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/goodsamaritanfs.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: LIVE! A music calendar

