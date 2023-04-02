Short and sweet: Spa City’s parade crowd-pleaser

Retired Circuit Judge John Homer Wright and Minnie Lenox, longtime Hot Springs public servants, were crowned as Parade King and Queen at a VIP Luncheon before the First Ever 20th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17.

Festivities at the luncheon at Horner Hall in the Hot Springs Convention Center also included a visit with Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, characters from "PAW Patrol" and Tom Cruise look-a-like Top Gun Maverick.

The king and queen were crowned by the grand marshal, Poyen native and country music star Justin Moore, and parade starter actor Christopher McDonald, best known for his role in "Happy Gilmore" as Shooter McGavin.

This is the 20th year for the 98-foot parade that marches across Bridge Street, the shortest street in the world in everyday use.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins