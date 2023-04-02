SOFTBALL: Johnson, Beeman carry Rogers to Van Buren tournament title

VAN BUREN -- Rogers junior Ava Johnson got some pretty good advice at the plate from teammate Ella Beeman. It turned out to be just what she needed to hear in the championship game at the River City Rumble tournament.

Johnson took a ball for a bases-loaded walk and combined with Beeman to pitch a shutout in the circle. That helped Rogers earn a 1-0 victory against Van Buren in a five-inning game Saturday.

"It goes back to paying attention when other people are at-bat and communicating with your teammates," Johnson said. "Ella was on third base and was telling me the pitcher likes to pitch outside to get hitters to chase. I just listened to her, and it worked out."

It was an ultra-patient first inning for Rogers (15-2) that ended up being the difference in winning the title for the first time in program history. The Lady Mounties forced three at-bats to go to full counts in the frame.

Beeman and Kadence Janney hit back-to-back singles and Taylyn Jackson walked to set the stage. Johnson then worked a full count before getting the RBI walk for a 1-0 lead.

That turned out to be all the run support the Rogers pitching duo needed. Johnson picked up the win in the circle. She pitched four innings allowing just a hit and zero walks with seven strikeouts. Beeman pitched the final frame for a save allowing just a hit and striking out two.

"She is killing it and we like to throw her in there as a lefty to throw people off," Rogers Coach Hannah Neal said of Johnson. "She works her magic as a lefty and is a weapon. She got the walk as well and really does it all. She is our queen."

Pounding the strike zone was key throughout the game for Johnson. She threw 39 pitches and 33 were for strikes. She never had a three-ball count in the game and it was rare for her to have a two-ball count as she tossed plenty of strikes.

"I just want to attack as much as I can," Johnson said. "I just want to try to strike everyone out. That's my mindset. I gotta do this for my team and that is just the competitor in me."

After allowing five base runners in the opening frame, Van Buren pitcher Ember Caldwell got plenty of outs for the Lady Pointers (13-2). She allowed just two walks and no hits in the final three innings. Caldwell also had both of Van Buren's hits with a single and a double to go with her seven strikeouts in the circle.

Van Buren, which has never won this tournament hosted annually, made the finals for the first time since 2008.

"I think our team showed this weekend we are pretty good," Van Buren Coach Andy Williams said. "When we play, we can be tough to beat. This isn't quite our format with the way we are built with our pitching depth. But we didn't run out of gas and the difference was just a walk."

Rogers capped off the championship win for a 5-0 weekend record and to make it a nine-game winning streak. All three wins Saturday were shutouts against Mena (3-0), Greenwood (3-0) and Van Buren.

"We are playing so well together as a team," said Neal, who is in her first season as the Lady Mounties' head coach. "Our pitching has been so strong this season. This team is really showing itself that they got it. I'm so proud of them. I used to play in this tournament back in high school. It brought back so many memories. My girls came and showed out."