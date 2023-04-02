Southeast Missouri State 4-6, UALR 3-5

OHIO VALLEY

SE Missouri State 4-6, UALR 3-5

After weather forced Southeast Missouri State and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to play two games Saturday, the Redhawks capitalized, sweeping both halves of the Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Southeast Missouri State (15-14, 4-1 Ohio Valley) scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning in Game 1, never trailing and holding the Trojans to four hits through the first eight innings. UALR (13-10, 3-2) pulled within 2-1 after scoring Tyler Williams on a Noah Brewer sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Trojans put the winning run on second base in the top of the ninth -- they scored two runs and logged four straight hits with two outs -- before Alex Seguine's groundout allowed the Redhawks to hang on for a 4-3 win.

Game 2 was a different story as UALR took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning. Williams hit a solo homer in the fourth and doubled in the fifth to score Christian Bernabe and Luke Pectol.

But Southeast Missouri State scored five straight unearned runs -- four in the seventh -- to take a 5-4 lead, only for the Trojans to score twice in the ninth and send things to extra innings.

UALR went down in order in the top of the 10th, setting the stage for a single, a stolen base and Carlos Aranda's game-winning RBI single for the Redhawks.