SPORTS ROUNDUP: Gravette erupts in seventh inning, claims 4A-1 victory over Huntsville

BASEBALL

Elkins 15, Cedar Ridge 0

Landon Martin threw a three-inning no-hitter, and Zanuel Martin was a triple short of the cycle as Elkins defeated Cedar Ridge during Saturday's semifinal round of the Ozarks Baseball Classic.

Zanuel Martin belted a two-run home run in the first inning, then added an RBI single during the Elks' six-run second before he hit an RBI double in a seven-run third. Landon Martin, meanwhile, faced one batter above the three-inning minimum and struck out four.

Trace Keller had three hits for Elkins (11-1), while Stone Dean had two hits -- including a triple -- and drove in a run.

Gravette 17, Huntsville 5

Cyric Day's third-inning single drove in Kyle Murphy with the go-ahead run, and Gravette used a nine-run seventh inning to pull away from Huntsville in a 4A-1 Conference game at Huntsville.

Day's hit broke a 5-5 tie, then the Lions (6-4, 2-0) added two runs in the fourth before their seventh-inning outburst. Justin Trucks had a two-run single in the seventh, while Holden Betz and Gunnar Woolard ended the scoring with a two-run double and an RBI double, respectively.

Isaiah Larson had three hits and four RBIs to lead Gravette's offense, while Betz also had three hits with two RBI. Woolard and Trucks each had two hits and three RBI in a 17-hit attack, while Day had two hits and drove in a pair.

Mason Davidson had a two-run home run in the first inning for Huntsville (10-6, 0-2) and finished with three RBI, while Brady Bollinger had two hits for the Eagles.

Fayetteville 14, Van Buren 2

Fayetteville broke out the long ball with four home runs and went on to post a nonconference victory Friday at Van Buren.

Landon Holzhauer, Zach Adams, Landon Schaefer and Charlie Graves each hit a home run as the Bulldogs (9-3) won their third straight game. Adams hit a two-run shot, then Holzhauer added a a two-run blast of his own in the first inning to give Fayetteville an early 4-0 lead.

The Purple'Dogs then erupted for nine runs in the fourth as Schaefer started the inning with a solo shot, and Graves capped the outburst with a grand slam for a 13-0 lead.

Adams and Schaefer each had three hits in Fayetteville's 13-hit attack, while Graves and DeLamar had two apiece. Presley Nichols had three hits and drove in run to lead Van Buren, while Malachi Henry added two hits.

Rogers 12, Greenwood 0

Caleb Champion had a pair of doubles and a triple and scored three times to lead Rogers to a nonconference victory at home over Greenwood.

The Mounties (11-2) scored four runs in each of the first two innings to build an early 8-0 cushion. Hudson Henigan highlighted the first-inning scoring with a two-run single, while Madden Dillard had an RBI triple and J.T. Melson and R Bariola added an RBI double apiece in the second.

That was more than enough for Rogers as four pitchers combined to throw a one-hit shutout. Ty Anderson was credited with the win after two innings of work, while Brooks Burleson, Andrew Blankenship and Gael Salinas each pitched an inning.

Melson had two hits and drove in three runs, while Salinas had two hits and an RBI for Rogers, which returns to 6A-West Conference play Monday at Fort Smith Northside.

Springfield (Mo.) Catholic 10, Springdale 0

Springfield Catholic scored at least one run in the second through sixth innings and defeated Springdale in a nonconference game Friday at Bulldog Field.

The Missouri team pulled away with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth for a 8-0 cushion, then capped its win with solo tallies in the fifth and sixth.

Springdale (6-11) spoiled a no-hit bid when Andrew Lind hit a single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Bulldogs will host Springdale Har-Ber to begin their two-game 6A-West series Monday.

Elkins 20, Jasper 2

Trace Keller's three-run homer highlighted a 15-run outburst in the first innings as Elkins romped to a first-round victory in the Ozarks Baseball Classic.

Dizzy Dean added a two-run double in the inning, while Landon Martin completed the scoring with a two-run triple. Elkins (10-1) then added five more runs in the second inning.

Keller and Stone Dean finished with two hits apiece in the Elks' 12-hit attack, while Stone Dean, Dizzy Dean, Martin and James Gunn each drove in two runs. Ryan Dugan picked up the win as he allowed two runs on four hits and struck out 8 of the 14 batters he faced.

SOCCER

GIRLS

HARRISON 6, VAN BUREN 0

Marisol Hernandez scored two goals to lead Harrison past Van Buren.

Erin Pratt, Clare Barger, and Mia Barnett also scored for the Lady Goblins, who improved to 7-2-1 overall and 4-0-0 in 5A-West Conference play. Another score was added when Van Buren hit into its own goal.

SOFTBALL

Farmington 14, Greene Co. Tech 3

The Lady Cardinals unleashed a barrage of home runs in a run-rule win Saturday.

Justine Davidson belted two home runs and drove in four runs, and Amia Carr and Katie Fleming also blasted homers in Farmington's 13-hit attack. Fleming was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs.

Kamryn Uher earned the win in the circle, allowing six hits.

Farmington 13, Mountain Home 3

Justine Davidson put the exclamation point on a big day, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Lady Cardinals to its second run-rule win of the day. In two games, Davidson was 5 for 6 with three homers and seven RBI.

Isabella Hulsey also had a big game with a home run and three RBIs.

Kennedy Griggs earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts.

Booneville 9, Lavaca 1

The Lady Cats scored seven runs in the fifth inning to pull away from Lavaca on Saturday.

Lexi Franklin was dominant in the circle for Booneville, allowing just two hits with 13 strikeouts. Layla Byrum and Ellie Smith had two hits each for the Lady Cats and F Stringer had two RBI.

Mayli Stockton had a double for Lavaca.

Also on Saturday, Lavaca downed Charleston 11-2 and blanked Perryville 6-0 before falling to Mansfield 3-2.

Booneville lost its later game on Saturday 9-0 to Mansfield.

Bentonville West 5, Baptist Prep 1

Stephanie Crittenden belted a pair of extra-base hits to power the Lady Wolverines to a win Saturday in the Van Buren tournament.

Crittenden homered and added a double for West to back the combined no-hitter by Olivia Nickson and Mabry Van Es.