SOFTBALL

Arkansas routs Mississippi State

Hannah Camenzind tossed a complete-game shutout and the 10th-ranked University of Arkansas punished Mississippi State with its bats in an 11-0 run-rule win Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

The freshman from Valley, Neb., pitched to her twin sister, catcher Lauren Camenzind, and blanked the Bulldogs in five innings. She earned her first win of the season in her third start. Camenzind allowed 4 hits and struck out 3 with 64 pitches thrown.

Arkansas (26-9, 7-4 SEC) was able to grab a 4-0 lead before the Bulldogs could record the game's second out. The Razorbacks chased Mississippi State starting pitcher Josey Marron after just 13 pitches after she walked 3, hit 1 batter, had a wild pitch and allowed a 2-run double to Kacie Hoffmann.

Things got heated in the third inning after Mississippi State (23-12, 3-4) appeared to trim the deficit with a two-run home run from Chloe Malau'ulu, but umpires ruled Macy Graf left first base before the pitch. She was called out and the play dead, which sent Bulldogs associate coach Tyler Bratton into an angry outburst, resulting an ejection.

Bratton marched to first base while continuing to yell at the umpires, pulled the bag out and tossed it on his way out. Malau'ulu struck out two pitches later.

The Razorbacks scored four runs in the fourth innings, highlighted by a two-out single by Cylie Halvorson to score Regan Johnson and Raigan Kramer.

Arkansas added three runs in the fifth inning, capped by a two-run double by Rylin Hedgecock down the left-field line, which pushed the score to the 11-0 final.

Johnson led the Arkansas hitters, going 3 for 3, while Halvorson had 3 RBI off 2 hits. The Razorbacks outhit the Bulldogs 9-4.

The win cemented a series victory, Arkansas' third consecutive after dropping the SEC opening series to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will aim to complete a three-game sweep today at noon Central.

-- Ethan Westerman

UCA sweeps doubleheader against Jacksonville

The University of Central Arkansas pushed its winning streak to 4 and 8 of 9 games Saturday in Florida, taking both games of a doubleheader against Jacksonville.

The Bears (23-8, 7-1 ASUN) won the opening game 7-2 before winning the second 2-0.

Tremere Harris led off both games by getting on base to extend her streak to six games in a row. In the second game, she scored on a wild pitch in the first inning. Kylie Griffin scored two batters later on a Josie Willingham walk to give UCA the second run.

In the first game, Griffin's RBI single gave the Bears a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Madi Young drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth to double the lead. UCA scored four times in the fifth inning to jump out to 7-2.

UCA drew 15 walks, more than either of its other three-game ASUN series this season. UCA added 11 hits to that.

Kayla Beaver (13-5) pulled double-duty for the Bears in the circle. She entered in the fourth inning of Game 1, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings. She then threw a complete game shutout to win the second. In total, Beaver threw 151 pitches in 10 1/3 innings, allowing 11 total baserunners and no runs.

-- Sam Lane

TENNIS

ASU women handed 4-0 loss at Old Dominion

Arkansas State remained winless in Sun Belt Conference play, losing 4-0 at Old Dominion Saturday in Norfolk, Va.

The Red Wolves dropped the doubles point with losses on Courts 1 and 2, putting the Monarchs up 1-0. Rebecca Brody then lost 1-6, 0-6 at No. 2 singles to double the deficit for ASU (1-10, 0-5 Sun Belt).

Old Dominion (11-4, 6-0) put things away with wins at Nos. 3 and 5 singles, dropping a total of 18 games across six singles matches -- three of which were not completed.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Mullings wins discus

University of Arkansas sophomore Ralford Mullings won the Stanford Invitational discus with a throw of 200 feet, 5 inches on Friday at Cobb Track and Angell Field.

Mullings, a transfer from Arizona State, became the second Arkansas thrower to surpass 200 feet and now ranks second on the UA's all-time list, trailing only the school record of 205-4 set in 1982 by Scott Lofquist.

Arkansas senior Jordan West finished fourth with a throw of 178-0, his best season opener and sixth on the UA's all-time list.

In women's competition at the Texas Relays on Friday, Arkansas women's sprint medley relay team of Ashanti Denton, Joanne Reid, Rosey Effiong and Britton Wilson ran a school record 3 minutes, 41.51 seconds to take second.

The previous Arkansas record of 3:42.36 was set during a Texas Relays victory in 2015.

Texas won the race in a collegiate and meet record of 3:36.10, bettering the previous mark of 3:38.93 set by Texas A&M in 2022.

Racing at the Stanford Invitational on Friday, Razorbacks sophomore Laura Taborda set a career-best of 9:54.59 to place third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and moved to sixth on the UA all-time list.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services