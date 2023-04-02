Storm damage to weather warning system prompts North Little Rock to test sirens Sunday





The city of North Little Rock conducted a tornado siren test at noon on Sunday, just two days after an EF3 tornado impacted several areas of the community.

"Please be aware this is just a testing," two tweets from the city's police department read. "Please share with anyone in the North Little Rock area."

Lt. Amy Cooper with the police department said the testing was necessary, even in the wake of Friday's tornado, due to possible weather conditions next week.

"During the storm, one of the sirens was completely damaged, and the path of the storm took out other sirens in the affected area," Cooper said. "We needed to do a test because of the possible inclement and severe weather coming next week. We needed to test those sirens today so that we're able to inform citizens when there is terrible weather or when there is the risk of terrible weather."

One person, presumably one of the city's residents, commented under the tweets regarding the siren testing. After the noon test was conducted, the person said, "I didn't hear the one nearest to me. Any way to find out if all the siren locations are working?