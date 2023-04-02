The hope that struggles to survive





Awhile back I was invited to speak at a Little Rock church this Sunday. When I said yes, they asked for the topic I'd speak on so readings and songs could be incorporated into the order of service.

I asked the person who invited me what topics were of interest. She gave me this feedback:

"You have written many articles that speak to the good side of humanity, your struggles with your religion, your work with education, the worth and dignity of every person, a free and responsible search for truth and meaning, etc."

They are interested in why I do what I do, and they'd like to hear about any of that.

I said I would talk about hope.

When they reached out, I was in the middle of fighting the LEARNS Act. It was a moment of intense focus, late nights and early mornings, obsession with information and process and minutiae. Traveling the state. Listening. Speaking. Attempting to motivate. Trying to comprehend pages of gobbledygook legislation and communicate it in a way folks could more easily understand.

It was constant conversation with teachers, administration, parents, kids. And it was mobilization. The logistics of getting people to the Capitol, providing training, preparation for engagement with lawmakers, coordinating media to cover their stories.

It was busy, and it was hard. It was also hopeful. Because I believed the cause was just. I felt surrounded by mighty forces for good--mostly teachers, but others who cared enough to show up and stand up for our shared values. The value of a free, equitable, public education system that welcomes all students regardless of income or ZIP code or ability or religion or anything else. The value that we as Arkansans come together and provide that opportunity for our children as a point of pride, our patriotic duty. The value that even though we are independent spirits with vastly different interests and beliefs, we are committed to each other.

In this together. In school together, learning how to interact and live alongside one another. Working out our differences through compromise rather than isolating ourselves into a bunch of separate but supposedly equal bubbles.

When I was recruited by local Democrats to run for office in 2020 and did so, I believed I could be elected. I believed my community would vote based on what they knew of me as a person rather than what they feared of the national Democratic party. I never registered to vote as a Democrat and still haven't. I just vote for the person I believe I can trust the most.

During that campaign I had high hopes that in retrospect seem delusional. I have tried to learn from that experience and adjust my expectations for what is possible. To be less delusional. More savvy. Yet there were those who told me it was crazy to believe LEARNS could be stopped or even amended, since most of us wanted to keep the good stuff but throw out universal vouchers. Sitting lawmakers said nothing could stop it, so it wasn't worth going to the trouble of fighting.

But I had hope it could be stopped. Or that the voucher portion of it would be, if enough of us spoke out. I believed we could appeal to our lawmakers and find the good in them and the courage and common ground to stand together against something fundamentally un-American, un-Christian, unreasonable, and unproven to make education better for more than just a privileged few. I knew the odds were stacked against us. I knew it was a David versus Goliath situation. But I believed a miracle could happen like it did in the Old Testament when the giant fell.

I was wrong.

The weeks since then have found me struggling to grapple with that difficult reality. LEARNS--not the good things we agree on about it, but the poison voucher bill those things are wrapped in--rolled over us like tanks. While educators protested our own raises because of the danger we see to our students when money was removed from their schools and used for private and home school vouchers, our elected officials ignored us. They sided over David with the money and power of Goliath.

There are moments I feel myself drifting toward despair. If I turn on the news I find no relief. Social media is full of people sounding off to their algorithmic bubbles, finding fuel for their fires in the like minds who comment their agreement, as well as insults hurled by an occasional dissenter. It's a negativity factory.

I am not able to be comforted there. My job that I love is full of land mines. I mostly ignore them and make my way forward as a teacher like I always have, with my eyes fixed on what my students need, and confidence in my hard-earned qualifications to provide those things.

But even I cannot totally shake the foreboding and fear of being seen as an indoctrinator, groomer, enemy. Of having my heart and life's purpose completely misunderstood. And worse, misappropriated for another's political gain.

The drift is dark. But I don't go too far because I have an anchor for my soul that is sure and steadfast. A strong consolation outside of news or social media or my job or anywhere else one goes for refuge. I lay hold of it and find my bearings. It keeps me from the edge of despair: the hope that is in me. The evidence I see in those who have gone before me through harder times than this, and those who walk with me today.

That while we as humans both suffer and cause great wrongs, we can rise above that and do right. We can love mercy. We can be humble. We can do our part wherever we are with whatever we have. Hope is a gift, and a responsibility.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.



