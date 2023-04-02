The old soft shoe





Gravity is different in a fishing boat than it is on land or in the air.

Usually, gravity is a vertical force that pulls things downward. In a boat, it works horizontally, fore to aft. Anybody that has ever lost their balance on the rear casting deck of a bass boat knows this is so.

It doesn't take much. Usually a little jolt on the trolling motor is enough to set the gravitational process in motion. Bumping a log will do it, too. You do a little soft shoe routine, accelerating as you moonwalk to the stern. You are powerless to brake your momentum, and there's nothing to grab. Experienced klutzes like me have learned to hit the deck, even if it hurts. And believe me, it always hurts, though not always physically. There's always someone there to see it, and they are always silently cheering for you to go overboard. It's the highlight of their year.

It happened Friday while fishing at Old River Lake near Scott with Mike Romine of Mabelvale. After 14 years on the waiting list, Romine was finally accepted for membership into the Old River Lake Fishing Club. His first visit had produced a banner day of bass fishing, and he invited me to partake in the bounty.

Although storms were in the forecast, we started the morning with a leisurely cup of coffee on Romine's patio catching up on the weeks since we last saw each other. About 40 minutes later, we launched Romine's aluminum bass boat into a place that seemed to have been transported from another time. Weathered wooden boat docks stretched along the bank housing various types of fishing boats. The water was clear and colored like coffee. A small weedbed between the ramp and one of the docks invited a couple of casts with a crankbait. A cast past the corner of a boat dock and a retrieve past the weeds created great but unrequited expectations. I wasn't disappointed because Romine projected even greater expectations at a particular bank far down lake.

"This is the kind of water I like," Romine said. "Lake Maumelle is beautiful and I catch fish there, but those clear mountain lakes aren't my sweet spot. This right here is my sweet spot, and that's why I waited so long to be invited to join here."

Old River Lake is an old Arkansas River oxbow that was formed when the river changed course. What was once a long, wide bend in the river was isolated into a closed body. David Carruth of Clarendon actually witnessed an oxbow being created on the White River a few years ago. Few people will ever witness such a phenomenon.

A brisk ride in the morning air took us to Romine's favorite bank in about 10 minutes. It contains a lot of cypress trees, fallen logs, stickups, isolated grass patches and long stretches of riprap. I continued throwing my crankbait and Romine threw a 1/8-ounce Stanley Small Fry spinnerbait with a white skirt and a small willowleaf blade.

Basically, that was redundant. With Romine fishing high and fast, I decided to go low and slow. I abandoned my crankbait and switched to a 6-inch Zoom Lizard.

"Do you still use those Tumbleweed Charlie spinnerbaits?" I asked.

"Not as much," Romine said. "You can't get those anymore, but a 1/4-ounce, black-and-chartreuse Tumbleweed Charlie was the bomb on Lake Maumelle. You could go to the north bank on any spring morning and throw everything you have and not get a bite. Put that black-and-chartreuse Tumbleweed Charlie on them, and they'd jump all over it.

"But it had to be quarter-ounce," Romine added. "That's the only size that worked. I'd take my bosses out there every now and then. I'd be catching them and they'd ask, 'What are you using?' I'd tie one on for them, but I'd give them 3/8 ounce, and fish wouldn't bite it. I'd kick their butts. I never did tell them what was going on."

Taking bosses fishing was in the dreaded, "Other duties as assigned" category. Romine had to do it to keep in their good graces, but giving them the wrong baits ensured that they didn't ask too often.

"There's only a few people I like to fish with," Romine said. "You, Zack (Smith, Romine's son). I really miss fishing with my brother, but he was a pain in the butt. I'd tell him what time I was coming to get him and he'd be all raring to go, and then I'd get there and he had to eat a sandwich or some such. That's a foul, man! When a man wants to go fishing, you don't keep him waiting!"

Romine went silent for a moment and then said, "I hope this doesn't sound weird or crazy or anything, but fishing is one of those things I really prefer to do alone. I love it! It's like a religious experience. The things I witness when I fish alone are miraculous, like, heaven sent. I can't explain it."

"You don't have to," I said. "I feel the same way, and I would if you weren't up there talking over the sermon. If you'd fish more and talk less, maybe you'd teach me a thing or two."

"I'm getting strikes, but I think they're crappie Romine said. "They're just slapping it. If I had a stinger hook on this spinnerbait, I bet I'd catch them."

As if to make his point, Romine caught a crappie, a perfect size for eating. And then he caught another one just like it.

"If we had any sense, we'd be fishing for crappie instead of bass, but this spinnerbait has ruined me," Romine said. "I can't slow down and fish as slow as you have to fish for crappie."

I had just put down my camera after taking a photo of Romine and his spinnerbait crappie when he tapped the trolling motor pedal. I lurched sideways, toward the stern, of course, and began the Gene Kelly soft shoe toward the fantail. Three more steps and I would be swimming. All I could think was that my iPhone was in my shirt pocket and that I didn't want to immerse it.

I was past the point of no return. There was not enough deck for a crash landing. Instead, I catapulted myself backward and made a perfect landing atop Romine's Mercury outboard motor and anchored myself on the cowling. I looked at the deck and waited for laughter that never came. Maybe Romine didn't see it.

I looked up and saw Romine staring with saucer eyes.

"I thought I was fixin' to find out if my new inflatable lifejacket works," Romine said.

"It does," I said.

"Show me," Romine said.

"No."

Thunder rolled and rain started falling, effectively ending that argument. It's amazing how much raindrops sting during a high-speed boat ride.





The author didn’t catch a fish with a Zoom Lizard Thursday, but a real lizard found the lure to be acceptable company. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)







A Stanley Small Fry spinner bait accounted for two crappie Friday at Old River Lake. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)





