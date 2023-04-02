This date in baseball

April 2

1931 Virne Beatrice "Jackie" Mitchell, the first woman in professional baseball, pitched against the New York Yankees in an exhibition game in Chattanooga. Babe Ruth waved wildly at the first two pitches and took a third strike. Lou Gehrig timed his swing to miss three straight pitches. Tony Lazzeri, after trying to bunt, walked and Mitchell left the game.

1952 Hall of Fame outfielder Monte Irvin of the New York Giants broke his ankle in an exhibition game. Irvin played just 46 games that season.

1976 The Oakland Athletics trade two key members from their recent World Series championship teams, sending OF Reggie Jackson and P Ken Holtzman to the Baltimore Orioles.

1984 The New York Mets lost to the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 for their first opening-day defeat in 10 years.

1995 The longest strike in major league history comes to an end. Having the first 23 days of this major league season canceled and 252 games of the last season lost, the owners accept the players' March 31 unconditional offer to return to work. The players' decision to return to work is made after a US District Court issued an injunction restoring terms and conditions of the expired agreement. Teams will play 144-game schedules. The strike had begun on August 12, 1994.

1996 St. Francis of Illinois pummeled Robert Morris 71-1, with Robert Morris coach Gerald McNamara ending the game after four innings.

1997 For the first time, the salary of one player -- Albert Belle -- exceeded the payroll of an entire team -- the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belle, the game's highest-paid player for 1997 at $10 million, made $928,333 more than the whole Pirates payroll of $9,071,667.

1998 By hitting a home run at Bank One Ballpark, Ellis Burks sets a major league record by having home runed in 33 different stadiums.

2001 For the first time in major league history, a Japanese position player participates in a regular season game. Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, hitless in his first three at-bats, singles in the 7th inning to ignite a two-run rally, and bunts for another single in the 8th in his debut at Safeco Field. He will go on the be both the American League Rookie of the Year and MVP this year.

2001 Roger Clemens became the American League strikeout king, getting five to pass Walter Johnson as the Yankees beat Kansas City 7-3 in their season opener. Clemens fanned Joe Randa for his 3,509th career strikeout.

2003 Alex Rodriguez became the youngest player to hit 300 home runs, connecting for a three-run drive in the Texas Rangers' 11-5 loss to the Anaheim Angels. Rodriguez at 27 years, 249 days old, surpassed Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx (27 years, 328 days).

2003 The Detroit Tigers became the first team to have four pitchers make their major league debuts in the same game -- Jeremy Bonderman, Wilfredo Ledezma, Chris Spurling and Matt Roney. The Tigers lost 8-1 to the Minnesota Twins.

2007 Tampa Bay's Elijah Dukes hit a home run in his first big league at-bat in a 9-5 loss to the New York Yankees.

2008 Kevin Youkilis plays his 194th consecutive error-free game at first base, breaking Steve Garvey's 23-year-old major league record.

2010 The Minnesota Twins open their new ballpark, Target Field, with an 8 - 4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game.

2011 Ichiro Suzuki breaks the franchise hit record for the Seattle Mariners in the Mariners' 6 - 2 victory over Oakland. Ten years to the day after his first major league hit, Ichiro collects safety number 2,248, passing Edgar Martinez, with an infield single that drives in the winning run in the 9th.

2011 Ian Kinsler of Texas became the first major leaguer with leadoff home runs in each of his team's first two games. Kinsler hit the first of four home runs by the Rangers in a 12-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

2012 Matt Cain and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a $127.5 million, six-year contract, the largest deal for a right-handed pitcher in baseball history.

2017 Madison Bumgarner hit two home runs but the Arizona Diamondbacks scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off new San Francisco closer Mark Melancon to beat the Giants 6-5 in a wild season opener. Bumgarner retired his first 16 batters and became the first pitcher to hit two home runs on opening day. He struck out 11 with no walks in seven innings.

2019 Returning to Washington, D.C. for the first time since signing a record free agent contract with the Phillies in the spring, Bryce Harper is back. He collects 3 hits, including a 458-foot two-run home run to lead the Phillies to an 8 - 2 victory over the Nationals.

2021 Commissioner Rob Manfred announces that the 2021 All-Star Game will not be staged in Atlanta, as planned, but will be moved to another location to be determined, in response to the state of Georgia's adoption of rules aimed at restricting the voting rights of African-Americans. This follows only two days after President Joe Biden stated he supported such a move, given the discriminatory nature of Georgia's law.

--The Associated Press