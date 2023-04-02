Tragedy strikes residents of NLR’s Sonora Drive

The day after a North Little Rock man died on Sonora Drive, blue spring skies glistened and the street smelled like gasoline mixed with broken timber as the sounds of chain saws and heavy equipment echoed on the normally quiet street.

The man's family was too upset to talk Saturday afternoon, and authorities hadn't released information about his death. Neighbors said he survived the tornado that struck Friday afternoon as it plowed through Central Arkansas by taking refuge in the bathtub while the asphalt-shingle roof was torn off the 57-year-old 1,488-square-foot masonry home.

They said the man suffered a stroke after the storm. A family member who found him attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but ambulances were unable to reach him in time.

Officials said one person in Pulaski County, a North Little Rock resident, was killed in the storm. Deputy Coroner Matt Baldwin, said Saturday that he expected the officials to release more information Monday about the death.

Sonora is a twisty street in the Park Terrace subdivision, with six houses backing up to Burns Park, running roughly parallel to Parkway Drive from West Military Drive. The worst of the damage was the section beginning about three houses south of its intersection with Sorenson Road. Piles of debris, broken tree branches and assorted trash lined the stretch of road.

Of the 35 homes south of the intersection, 11 looked uninhabitable from the street, their roofs either completely or partially sheared off, with some caved in, while 27 total had serious roof damage. Houses searched by rescuers were marked with a neon orange X.

Hannah and Randall King, who've lived on Sonora Drive for about three years, learned that the 1,100-square-foot house they've called home had been hit when they saw the roofless property on TV.

"We literally saw it on the news," said Hannah King, a hairdresser.

Salvaging what little they could from the rental home, the couple said what the winds did not take, the rains ruined.

"The roof came off and everything was soaked," Randall King, a public relations professional, said, saying the couple's two cats and dog survived.

The couple met with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who walked the street with North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick to see the damage. Sanders hugged the couple and posed for pictures with them and others.

"She said ... if we need anything, she'll be there," Randall King said.

A few houses to the north, Kimberly Long said she saw the governor and felt encouraged by her visit.

"I liked that. It was special," she said.

Long, with the state Department of Higher Education, said she was at work in downtown Little Rock when the storm hit, knocking a neighbor's towering backyard tree onto the rear of her home of three years, a red wood-and-brick duplex she and her husband have owned for more than 20 years.

"It [the tree] looks like a big piece of broccoli," Long said.

The uprooted pine struck the couple's bedroom and the room where their 9-year-old daughter sleeps, rendering the house unlivable for now. But a "miracle" spared them from much worse, Long said. Her husband, Kevin, had just picked up their daughter from school when he got an unexpected call to pick up their 2-year-old grandson in Mayflower, so they were also out of town when the disaster struck.

"That was a blessing, otherwise he would have been here with my 9-year-old," Long said. "This was nothing but God."

Long said she can see God's blessing after the destruction as neighbor supports neighbor and strangers bring food and water to the families trying to put their lives back together.

"My prayer is that this is going to bring us together," she said, recounting how news of the disaster led to family members from across the country reaching out to check on her.

The tall pecan tree in the Longs' front yard was felled by the storm, wrecking the three vehicles parked in the driveway of their next-door tenant, 36-year-old Jerimiah Turner, a DISH network technician.

Turner, who's rented the property for 10 years with twin Jamal, said he was sitting in his car in the driveway when he saw the storm forming, a sudden darkness flecked with lightning.

"As soon as I saw the lightning, I ran into the house," he said, saying the winds forced him to crawl into the residence. "I just balled up in the hallway."

The worst of the storm was over in a couple of minutes, said Turner, who was home alone at the time.

"It felt like a bomb ... three bombs with the trees," said Jared Golatt, whose 1,400-square-foot home of three years had two trees fall on it, damaging the roof.

The impact blew out windows in his house, Golatt said. He said the approaching storm sounded like a rumbling train before it hit the house as he and his 60-year-old father, Johnell Golatt, took shelter.

Standing in his front yard as he, his father and uncle Robert Golatt were working to get the house cleared and patched up as much as possible before more rain hit, possibly as soon as this evening, Jared Golatt said he felt he'd gotten lucky.

"I fared pretty well compared to my neighbors," the correctional officer and National Guardsman said.