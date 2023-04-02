Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO and chairman. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.; former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, the new NCAA president. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; John Bolton, a former national security adviser; Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker of The Wall Street Journal; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" --Tacopina, Manchin; Lanny Davis, lawyer for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; Reps. Mike Turner, R- Ohio, and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Manchin; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Jim Trusty, a lawyer for Trump; former Attorney General William Barr. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.



