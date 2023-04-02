Until they aren’t

Readers know how I have often written lately about the increasing dangers to human well-being that large dogs can (and do) pose in Arkansas and across the nation.

The Internet is filled with such accounts, often by notorious biters and maulers such as pit bulls and mixes like the one that attacked my wife and our little dog Benji here in Harrison last fall.

Since then I have pushed for a more common-sense protective state law that would hold owners who fail to properly restrain their larger dogs civilly and even criminally accountable if their dog's attack causes maiming or death. Pit bulls, more so than any breed, are prone to maul, even kill, their owner, family members and others.

Little Rock businessman Tim Green sent a story the other day that illustrates that it's not nearly enough to tell others how friendly their dog is and hope it doesn't suddenly turn into a beast.

"I've always maintained a few choice customers in this business," said Green, "no matter the company or my position. It gave me a chance to get out of the office and connect with old buddies. One of those guys--I once played softball with and drank a bit together--ran his own plumbing company in Memphis.

"It was great to hang out at his office and pet Rocky (short for Rocky Top) and big ol' goofy Woody. Woody was a big, happy, lovable, furry mutt. He stood nearly waist-high. I really enjoyed being around Woody. However, not so with my delivery staff.

"My friend's sister was his office manager, and her brother's second in command. We all got along great, and my friend was running approximately $100,000 to $200,000 worth of supplies per month through my company, a great success story.

"I got a call one afternoon from my delivery guy. He was trapped on the back of our truck's bed. 'Joe' was unable to get down because Woody was carrying on like he'd like to eat him! Really, trying to get at him. My guy was scared to death, so called me. I quickly called their office, and was summarily told by the sister, 'Woody wouldn't hurt a fly! If your guys can't get off the truck to deliver, don't ever send them back here!'

"Whoa! So, I called my friend out and explained the situation. While he repeated that ol' Woody wouldn't hurt anyone, he had the sis bring the big dog inside so my guy could unload the material. Sister did not like that.

"I endured the sister's angst upon my next sales call, where she repeated, again, how good a dog ol' Woody was (while he was up on my lap and happily drooling on me) and how I shouldn't send guys to deliver who couldn't handle him.

"The good Lord held my tongue.

"One week later, I got another call, this one from the sister: 'Tim, your guy is on the back of y'all's truck, trying to hit Woody with a board. If he hits our dog, we'll never buy another thing from you!!'

"Whoa II. So, I call my friend. Once again, he made his sister get the dog inside so we could make the delivery. Once again, upon my next sales call, I endured her harassment over our guys being afraid of sweet ol' Woody. It was their neighbor at a business next door who had witnessed the dog going after our driver and called them to tell them our guy was trying to hit poor Woody with a 2x4.

"My friend and his wife went to Greers Ferry lake on weekends and often took her nieces and nephews. I visited him at his office on a Monday morning after such a trip. He was teary-eyed and visibly upset. What happened?!

"The sister sat quietly, looking down at something on her desk, as he described stopping for burgers on the way to the lake.

"He cried as he spoke. His niece was in the back seat when he handed her a hamburger. He turned back to the front when he heard the growl and the scream. Sweet, lovable, 'would not hurt a fly' Woody had just torn half of his niece's face off.

"Once he left the hospital, he took Woody to the closest veterinarian he could find and had him put down, while my friend cried his eyes out. There was much to cry about. My friend has since paid for many surgeries in an effort to put the poor girl's face back together. She is alive, but we all know the scars on the inside may never truly heal.

"The sister never uttered another word to me about their dogs. They never again left their dogs out when they knew a delivery was coming. Dogs are animals, but we've loved ours like they were our children and so spoil them greatly. Our current little 50-pound guy is sweet and lovable, but we hold him close when in public, because he is that way ... until he isn't. We won't take that chance.

"No person, child or grownup, should be attacked by unleashed dogs. Lovable family pet. Until they aren't. Owners must be held accountable."

Now you're sounding like me, Tim.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.