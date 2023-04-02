Van Buren mayor talks partnerships, economic development plan ahead of Tyson Foods plant closing

VAN BUREN -- Crawford County's largest city is going strong with partnerships and a new plan for economic development despite losing a local employer, according to Mayor Joe Hurst.

Hurst gave his state of the city address at the City Council meeting Monday.

Hurst said the planned closing of Tyson Foods' poultry plant May 12 is a "sad ordeal" for the 969 workers employed there and their families. The closing became public knowledge mid-March.

Hurst said he was optimistic about the employees' future due to the partnerships the city has developed with entities including the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, Arkansas Tech University at Ozark, Van Buren School District, Western Arkansas Planning and Development District in Fort Smith and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

"It's a team that's been working on this," Hurst said. "We've been working from day one when we received the bad news."

One of Hurst's talking points was the Van Buren Economic Development Action Plan, which was launched in March 2022. The plan outlines four main goals to help develop the community: business attraction and growth; funding economic development; marketing the community; and place making. The plan includes specific actions to achieve them.

"We wanted to be proactive with this, have goals set up and achieve those in an efficient way, and I'm proud to say that we have been doing so," Hurst said Thursday.

Julie Murray, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday although the city and chamber partnered together to develop the plan, it also involves multiple parties in the local community. Creating the plan involved about nine months of work.

Murray said the Van Buren Economic Development Partnership, a nonprofit organization founded in 2021, was able to secure grants from the Arvest Foundation, Walmart Foundation and Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative to get the money to put the plan together. It hired the consulting firm Community Growth Strategies, whose work included soliciting feedback through multiple one-on-one interviews with key community and business leaders, as well as multiple focus groups and a community-wide meeting.

"This plan is based on all of that feedback," Murray said.

Murray said the partnership's board, which includes her and Hurst, now leads the work being done on the action plan. The plan doesn't include anything specific that will address the needs of the people who will lose their jobs when the Tyson plant closes, she said. The community is working to do that by way of organizing a career fair targeted at them and promoting job listings on the chamber's website, among other things.

"We are trying to make sure that we are doing everything we can to connect our friends and neighbors that were working at Tyson to new career opportunities," Murray said.

The chamber and Crawford County Adult Education Center will co-host the career fair, which will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Van Buren High School, according to Murray. It had about 30 local employers signed up to participate as of Wednesday.

Hurst said Monday the city and its community partners met March 17 to discuss how they intend to help the plant workers.

"We have a lot of good professionals out there who are working with us to do everything we can for Tyson employees," Hurst said. "There's going to be multiple career fairs that'll be put together, and we'll release more information about this in the future."

Hurst said Van Buren has a half-cent sales tax passed in 2012 that can be used to fund economic development as outlined in the plan. This means the city can use the proceeds from the tax to attract a company to set up shop if the opportunity arises. The tax also provides money for the Parks and Recreation, Fire and Police departments.

Van Buren adopted a new common logo and tagline, "perfectly placed," to help market itself last year, according to Hurst. The chamber and city Advertising and Promotions Commission have also been using that branding.

Murray said she believes this is probably the most significant accomplishment to come out of the action plan so far.

"That explains our identity," Murray said. "Van Buren is perfectly placed for your vacation, for your life, for your new home, for your family, for your family's education and for your business."

Maryl Purvis, director of the Advertising and Promotions Commission, said the commission paid Williams/Crawford & Associates in Fort Smith $4,790 for the new logo and branding package.

Hurst said Van Buren updated its property maintenance ordinances and has continued to support parks and recreation and Keep Van Buren Beautiful, a local affiliate of the nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful, as part of its place-making efforts. The city partnered with the Oklahoma City-based Dobson Fiber to facilitate free Wi-Fi access at Blanche Moore Park in the downtown area as well.

The economic plan recommends placing Wi-Fi routers at prominent locations around the city as another tactic for place making.

Hurst said Thursday the equipment to provide Wi-Fi at the park cost the city $2,665, although he couldn't say when exactly the service will be available.

Hurst also provided details on other projects in Van Buren on Monday, including those that have been or will be paid for with American Rescue Plan money. The city received about $4.9 million in American Rescue Plan money from the federal government between 2021 and 2022. The city has about $2.9 million left at this point.

One of the American Rescue Plan projects is a new skate park to be built at Dr. Louis Peer Memorial Park, otherwise known as City Park. Hurst said demolition is underway for the project, with construction scheduled to start in the summer.

The City Council approved a $1.2 million contract with the Joplin, Mo.-based American Ramp Co. to build the park Jan. 23.

Parkgoers visit near a demolition site Thursday at Dr. Louis Peer Memorial Park in Van Buren. At his state of the city address this week, Mayor Joe Hurst discussed a planned skate park at the park, construction for which is set to begin this summer. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

