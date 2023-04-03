A change in direction

In case you missed it, "Ye" or Kanye West as he was once known, is in the news again. We're loathe to call him the "artist formerly known as . . ." because it would be too much of an insult to both Prince and the word "artist."

Ye has thrust himself into politics in recent years through his unlikely support of former president Donald Trump and his professed disdain for people of the Jewish faith.

His disparaging remarks about Jewish people made him the gold standard for letting political statements submarine financial statements. No one is better at it than he is. Forbes estimated he lost $1.5 billion after being dropped like a hot potato from deals with Adidas, Gap and JP Morgan Chase among others.

However, last month, he reversed course. Why? Apparently he had just seen the movie "21 Jump Street," which was just released--11 years ago.

Ye told the world via TikTok that Jonah Hill's performance in the movie was what "made me like Jewish people again." He followed that with the sage advice that "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people."

To say he is wise beyond his years would only be true if he were a student in first grade.