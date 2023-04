PEA RIDGE -- The annual Pea Ridge High School Alumni pulled pork dinner and pie auction is set for 5-7 p.m. April 15 in the cafeteria at Pea Ridge Middle School.

All net proceeds are used to fund scholarships for graduating seniors from Pea Ridge High School.

The pie auction begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children from 5 to 12 years of age and free for children 4 years of age and younger.

For information, contact Linda Schooley at 479-640-7928.