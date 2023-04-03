Arkansas-Arkansas State game canceled

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ baseball game against Arkansas State on Tuesday has been canceled due to weather.

There are no plans to make up the game.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening in Fayetteville. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

This is Arkansas’ first canceled game of the season. It leaves the Razorbacks with 54 scheduled regular-season games — two below the maximum number of games allowed by the NCAA.

Arkansas (23-5, 6-3 SEC) is scheduled to play again Thursday in the first game of a three-game series at Ole Miss.