Arkansas to see more severe weather on Tuesday, Wednesday, forecasters say

All of Arkansas is at some risk of seeing hail, tornadoes and damaging winds on Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Parts of the state could see some isolated and scattered storms and then a line of storms is expected to move eastward across Arkansas, said Travis Shelton, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

Much of the state, including Little Rock, is at an enhanced risk for severe weather, a weather briefing from the National Weather Service said Monday.

An enhanced risk is defined by the weather service as numerous severe, persistent storms possible, the briefing said.

After 1:30 p.m. on Monday some parts of western, northwestern and northern central Arkansas were upgraded to a moderate risk for severe weather on Tuesday evening and night, Shelton said Monday afternoon.

A moderate risk of severe weather means that widespread severe storms are likely, the briefing said.

“The threat of a few long-track tornadoes Tuesday night has prompted this upgrade,” the weather service said in a Tweet.

“By late Tuesday/early Wednesday morning, storms are expected to merge into a line and march east across the state. The main severe weather hazards with the line of storms will be damaging winds and embedded tornadoes,” a severe weather briefing from the National Weather Service said Monday.

Embedded tornadoes occur when a supercell with rotation breaks away from a line of storms, Shelton said.

“It is a very real possibility and we are worried about it,” he said.

The forecaster said the timing of these storms is a tougher part of the forecast.

“From what we know right now we will start seeing some isolated storms around Tuesday afternoon and it will continue to develop east overnight,” Shelton said.

Both the isolated storms and the line of storms could produce winds as strong as 60 mph to 80 mph, hail as big as a golf ball and potential for tornadoes, the briefing said.

Rainfall with these storms might be heavy locally but widespread heavy rain is not expected, the forecaster said.

“This is more of a thunderstorm event, not a flooding event. You can have both, but really this event isn’t looking to rain so heavily,” Shelton said.

Little Rock could see up to an inch and a half rain through Friday, the briefing said. Southeastern parts of the state could see up to two inches.

“In eastern and southeastern Arkansas where the storms might slow down and not move as quickly, we’re worried about seeing more rainfall there,” Shelton said.

The forecaster said that Arkansans have roughly a day to prepare for the possibility of severe weather.

Shelton said Arkansans impacted by Friday’s storm could seek out a community shelter nearby and make a plan about how and when to get there, if they aren’t able to go to their normal shelter.

“It’s important to make a plan, people might also check on their neighbors and talk to them about the upcoming potential for severe weather. If your neighbor is elderly or disabled, you might plan to pick them up on the way to a community shelter,” he said.

The forecaster also said Arkansans should plan to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts ahead of Tuesday.

“If you get your information from the TV on the news, you might consider setting up notifications on Twitter or Facebook in case your power goes out,” he said, “No way of communication is perfect.”

Those interested in getting a NOAA radio can call the weather service office and they will assist in helping program it to the right frequency over the phone, Shelton said.

“And it is important to know that tornado sirens are designed to be heard by people working outside to tell them to go inside, people should not rely on those to hear inside their homes,” the forecaster said.