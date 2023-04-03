Arkansas tornado recovery efforts continue as National Weather Service warns of approaching storm system

Storm-weary Arkansans are keeping a nervous eye on the skies as the state prepares for the possibility of another round of severe weather on the heels of Friday’s tornadoes that wreaked havoc in two counties.

Residents and power crews continued to dig out and restore power in storm-ravaged Pulaski and Cross counties while the National Weather Service in North Little Rock monitored an approaching storm system that has most of the state bracing for another round of high winds and possible tornado activity.

Joe Goudsward, a staff meteorologist with the North Little Rock weather service office, said the majority of activity from the approaching storm system is likely to happen well into the nighttime hours from Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

“We could see some stuff in the afternoon, isolated showers and maybe a couple of strong thunderstorms but it looks like the main weather threat is going to occur after dark,” Goudsward said. “It’ll probably get going around midnight up in Northwest Arkansas with a large squall line that’s expected to move through the state during the night and reach the Mississippi River around 11 o’clock in the morning [Wednesday]. Once it gets organized, it’s just going to race across the state.”

One Little Rock couple shared their worries following news of predicted severe weather.

Terri and Kristin Stroh’s home was directly impacted by the EF3 tornado that tore through west Little Rock on Friday. Trees and debris littered their front yard as they talked Monday about how the tornado shredded the entire neighborhood.

Parts of their roof and the exterior of the home were also damaged in the storm. Neighboring homes suffered varying damage — with none left fully intact — with tarps covering roofs and windows as miscellaneous debris covered the lawns and homes of every property in the neighborhood.

“Well, I’m not staying here,” Terri Stroh said. “It’s too dangerous. We kind of rode [the last storm] out. We didn’t know it would happen the way it did. We’re terrified and we’ve been jumpy about everything since.”

Because of the roof damage to their home from Friday’s storm, the couple said water damage from the approaching storms is likely inevitable. Asked about the emotional weight of preparing for another round of severe weather, the couple placed their heads in the palms of their hands before letting out a long sigh.

“I’m scared to death,” Terri Stroh said. “It stormed a little at our friends house last night and I was having nightmares.”

Martha Stroh — who is related to the couple — rode out Friday’s storm in her home just nine houses down from Terri and Kristin Stroh’s residence.

“Up until this morning I was quite anxious with just the rain coming down last night,” she said. “I’m staying elsewhere for the time being.”

The speed of the system, Goudsward said, will limit the amount of rainfall that’s likely to be produced, with rainfall totals expected to range from an inch-and-a-half to 2 inches in the far southern portions of the state to approximately an inch-and-a-half at most across the central part of Arkansas and lesser amounts to the north.

“It’s going to be blowing through pretty quick so heavy rain and flooding is not our primary concern,” Goudsward said.

The primary concerns, he said, are the amount of wind energy and the timing of the storms.

“These things coming through at night is never good,” he said. “And there’s just a lot of wind energy with this. We’ve got winds aloft from the southwest, winds on the surface from the southeast, so we’re unstable and we’ve got a significant increase in moisture so it’s setting up for strong, rotating thunderstorms and, unfortunately, these are going to be coming through at night.”

Most nights, Goudsward said, a low level jet stream develops between 3,000 and 5,000 feet and this particular system has meteorologists urging people to use caution and be aware of developing storms.

“This one looks to be quite strong so it’s this low-level jet stream, this nocturnal jet stream that has us particularly concerned,” he said.

Regarding Friday’s storms, Goudsward said two additional tornado tracks have been confirmed in Central Arkansas by surveyors, in Prairie and Stone counties. Both storms, he said, were short-lived and of less intensity than those that struck Pulaski County and Cross County. He said preliminary reports indicate that a possible EF1 tornado set down in rural Prairie County west of Des Arc and a possible EF2 tornado set down in Stone County near the Alco community. Preliminary indications are, he said, that both tornadoes were on the ground only a short time before dissipating.

Wynne tornado followed a long track

Scott McNeil, a staff meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Memphis, confirmed Monday that the tornado that struck Wynne on Friday set down nine miles southwest of the city near County Road 537 as an EF2 tornado and moved to the northeast, intensifying as it approached Wynne. The storm decimated much of the city, destroyed the high school and killed four people as it moved along a 54-mile northeasterly track to the Mississippi River, where it re-intensified as it crossed into Tennessee briefly before dissipating.

“That thing intensified as it went through Wynne and somewhere northeast of town started to weaken a bit, causing some damage just north of [U.S.] 64,” McNeil said. “It tracked just north of Parkin and Earle, causing some EF2 damage, then continued across northern Crittenden County and then, as it approached the river it started to strengthen again.”

McNeil said weather service surveyors identified damage to trees near the river that has been given a preliminary rating of EF3.

“There was really intense tree damage near the river,” he said. “We’ve done that part from southwest Cross County all the way up to where Tipton County, Tenn. kind of bleeds over into the river … That track right there looks like about 54 miles continuous. That tornado does cross the river into Tennessee and goes a few more miles before dissipating.”

Including the track into Tennessee, McNeil said, the total track of the tornado is likely to be close to 60 miles in a continuous line. Then, he said, just to the southeast of that track, a tornado formed in Tipton County that cut a 40-mile trail of destruction to include EF3 damage in Covington.

“Peak damage is in Wynne at EF3, then scattered EF2 damage along the rest of the track and then re-intensifying to EF3 as it crosses the river,” he said. “We’re lucky there weren’t more targets toward the river because that thing was really intense, as they found out in Wynne. Luckily, the second time it intensified it was just pretty much tree area right there along the river.”

McNeil said wind speed estimates and the width of the funnel have not been finalized but preliminary estimates suggest wind speeds in Wynne approached 140 to 150 miles an hour and the width of the funnel ranged between one-half of a mile and one mile wide at the storm’s peak.

“That again is preliminary,” he said. “Satellite imagery will give us a better idea once that comes in … It’s not final for a bit while we study it.”

As with Central Arkansas, McNeil said Tuesday night into Wednesday, wind is the biggest worry as the system moves through.

“We’ll get some storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday as it sort of starts to form a line during the day and tracks southeast,” he said. “Wind is probably the biggest threat but we can’t rule out a tornado as well.”

Tax deadline pushed back for victims

At a press conference Monday at Camp Robinson, Gov. Sarah Sanders announced two executive orders she said are intended to relieve those directly impacted by Friday’s storm. One executive order approves paid leave for state employees directly impacted by the tornado Friday and the other will extend the state income tax deadline for anyone directly impacted.

The current filing deadline for state income tax is April 18.

“As we’ve said from day one, our focus is going to be on the people first and the paperwork second,” Sanders said. “As much as we can, we’re trying to alleviate some of the pressure points that individuals have.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined Sanders for the press conference, urging residents to prepare for more possible severe weather.

“We can rebuild your homes, we can rebuild your schools, we can rebuild your business, but we can’t bring you back to life,” Cotton said. “I know it may seem, sometimes, like you can ride out a storm but the risk is simply not worth it. Please heed their warnings and follow their directions to make sure you protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Sanders also urged residents to be mindful of weather alerts during the approaching severe weather event.

“We want to make sure people are paying attention to their local officials and weather alerts that are coming in around the state,” she said. “There is a large area of Arkansas that could be impacted so please pay attention to any weather alerts that you see over the course of the next 48 hours.”

Sanders also announced the opening of a FEMA center in Little Rock, at the Immanuel Baptist Church City Center, located at 315 N. Shackleford Road. Additional FEMA disaster relief centers are expected to open in North Little Rock and Wynne within the next 24 to 36 hours, she said.

“Our goal is to make sure that they have a one-stop shop so that they can come in and process things on both a federal, state and city level,” Sanders said. “Any documentation that they need or specific assistance requests that they have, they can do that all from one place.”

The North Little Rock location is expected to offer assistance to those also impacted by the storms in Jacksonville.

The governor also highlighted a website — HelpArkansas.com — which launched Monday morning to provide information to people in need of assistance or who are looking for ways to donate and volunteer.

Sanders said the site is for those who need assistance and those looking for ways to donate and volunteer.

“All of those things will be in that one place to make it as simple as possible — for those who need assistance as well as those who want to help out fellow Arkansans.”

Sightseers told to stay home

As recovery efforts continue in Pulaski County, County Judge Barry Hyde asked people to stay out of the damaged areas unless they live there or they are volunteers or part of a crew helping with clean-up or repair.

Madeline Roberts, spokeswoman for Hyde, said sightseers become a problem for residents and recovery crews.

“We are continuing to ask people, to urge them, do not go to these areas unless you have an absolutely necessary reason to be there,” Roberts said. “Do not go sightseeing. The traffic — because people are coming in and want to look at everything — it’s getting in the way of emergency personnel trying to do their jobs.”

For the people living in the affected neighborhoods, Roberts said, such behavior is an additional — and unwelcome — disruption on top of the disaster itself.

“It’s just upsetting,” she said. “You have people driving by and taking pictures and that’s just not OK… Stay out. Unless you are a resident of the area, emergency personnel, clean-up crew, volunteer, stay out. Do not go sightseeing.”

Damage in the unincorporated areas of the county, Roberts said, was light with the extent being a tree blown down and a gate damaged, with the bulk of the storm’s fury occurring in the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville. She said county officials were out Saturday with National Weather Service surveyors assessing damage and are continuing to work to provide relief to affected residents.

“Right now we’re working on emergency housing,” Roberts said. “Utilities continue to be a top priority because once utilities are re-established we can come in and start clearing roads but we can’t do that until the lines are cleared.”

Roberts said the county is also assisting with debris collection and is ready to step in to help with other recovery efforts.

“We’re continuing to work with the cities and the state to see what to do next,” she said.

Power slowly coming back on

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Entergy Arkansas was reporting a total of 6,643 power outages in its service area, with 6,295 of those related to Friday’s storms. In Little Rock, 3,758 customers are still without power, 1,369 customers in Wynne are without power, 738 in Jacksonville, 313 in Sherwood and 117 in Cammack Village.

According to the North Little Rock Electric Department website, 2,755 North Little Rock customers were without power as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. That total included a large area from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to the west side of the utility's service area, where power was out to facilitate repairs, according to the department's Facebook account.