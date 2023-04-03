Awards honor Zebras’ players

Courtney Crutchfield, X'Zaevion Barnett and Jordon Harris led a big haul of postseason awards for Pine Bluff High School's 5A state boys basketball championship team.

Crutchfield was named All-State in addition to earning the Most Valuable Player award of the 5A tournament. He also won the KATV Full Court Award as Arkansas' best high school basketball player. He was nominated for the Gatorade Arkansas High School Player of the Year as well.

Braylen Hall joined Barnett, Crutchfield (third year) and Harris (fourth year) on the 5A-South All-Conference list, while Crutchfield was named conference Player of the Year.

Harris also earned an All-State nod and was named to the 5A All-Tournament team with Barnett and Crutchfield.

Billy Dixon was named 5A-South, Scorebook Live Arkansas and Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association 5A Coach of the Year. The coaches' association also named Crutchfield, Harris and Barnett among its 5A top players.

During the season, Crutchfield was named to the King Cotton Holiday Classic All-Tournament first team and Harris made the second team.

Pine Bluff (25-7) defeated Lake Hamilton 67-51 in the March 9 state final.