Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Benton County Clerk's Office March 23-29.

March 23

Taylor Byron Davis, 30, Bella Vista, and Kelsey Ann Johnson, 30, Seligman, Mo.

Dylan Reed Glazier, 21, and Hanna Mae-Dawn Ponge, 22, both of Rogers

Bobby Joe Goins, 22, and Savannah Lynn Howard, 26, both of Spavinaw, Okla.

Cody Mack Hendryx, 24, and Mary Claire Graves, 24, both of Bentonville

Grayson Taylor Hoover, 37, and Pamela Michelle McFall, 39, both of Bentonville

Lamarcus Deshun Jackson, 37, Camden, and Crystal Lee Ryder, 40, Bentonville

Aaqa Gi Musharaf, 20, and Diana Esmeralda Cruz Corado, 17, both of Lincoln

Noe Puebla-Garcia, 27, and Karen Vanessa Hutcheson, 25, both of Phoenix, Ariz.

March 24

Miguel Alexander Anaya Alvarez, 22, and Yennifer Paola Ascencio Figueroa, 22, both of Rogers

William Robert Bolton, 20, and Megan Nicole Duncan, 18, both of Siloam Springs

Conner Ray Davidson, 27, and Yadira Cano Camacho, 29, both of Kiefer, Okla.

Alexis Bladimir Hernandez, 32, Gentry, and Lesli Abigail Reyes, 27, Siloam Springs

Brice Eric Johnson, 35, and Connie Ann Utley, 30, both of Rogers

Angel Luna, 20, Fayetteville, and Natalie Berenice Machuca, 20, Rogers

Thomas Matthew McLean, 33, and Madison Elizabeth Peppers, 26, both of Bentonville

Colton Edward Moorman, 30, Sulphur Springs, and Abigail Diane Parkerson, 27, Bentonville

Jose Alberto Onofre Ramirez, 23, and Yakelin Sanchez Villalobos, 17, both of Rogers

Brenden Wyatt Poor, 30, and Patricia Kyliese Wheeler, 26, both of Joplin, Mo.

Jonathan Eli Reyes, 27, Rogers, and Thelma Yamileth Mancia, 26, Lowell

Jermaine Rivera, 42, and Christina Renee Winfrey, 29, both of Centerton

James Russell Shepherd, 48, and Deborah Jean Lacy, 53, both of Cushing, Okla.

Trenton Lee Slaughter, 29, and Taylor Brooke Welch, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Carlos Alfredo Solorzano Sandoval, 37, and Ernestina Martinez Ortiz, 49, both of Siloam Springs

March 27

Joshua Taylor Ford, 29, and Jade Alexis Goodyear, 32, both of Bella Vista

Matthew Casey Jones, 34, and Jahnneliz Marie Perez Pabon, 29, both of Rogers

Joshua Kyle Morris, 47, Rogers, and Jennifer Ann Cooper, 45, Centerton

Irvin Steven Rios, 23, and Vanessa Nayali Perez, 21, both of Siloam Springs

March 28

Jesus Oracio Aldaco-Barroso, 22, and Zulma Athziri Ruiz- Rodriguez, 24, both of Rogers

Trevor Michael Barton, 27, and Emily Kaye Lincoln, 29, both of Pea Ridge

Dallas Ray Brow, 28, and Lydiaann Janelle Craig, 34, both of Sulphur Springs

Charles Leslie Ferguson, 68, and Teddy Jean Speakman, 65, both of Rogers

James Harris Mulligan, 18, and Abagael Lorrin Nichols, 19, both of Rogers

Jack David Roberts, 23, and Elizabeth Carol Schlatter, 24, both of Rogers

Amanjit Singh, 29, Dallas, Texas, and Sonal Modi, 29, Bentonville

Anthony Keenan Szymanski, 32, and Janeth Keirn, 36, both of Bella Vista

Noel Alfredo Vanegas Vanegas , 35, and Alondra Sanchez, 22, both of Rogers

March 29

Jerry Wayne Cater, 62, and Tamera Jean Cates, 58, both of Rogers

Alejandro Chavez Rodriguez, 32, and Faviola Salinas, 31, both of Rogers

Jamie Franklin George, 67, and Sherri Lynn Summers. 59, both of Bentonville

Robert Duane Mercer, 53, and Jesse Christopher Henson, 49, both of Cave Springs

Selena Victorian Lynn Peterson, 20, and Tabitha Christine Williams, 21, both of Rogers