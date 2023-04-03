Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Benton County Clerk's Office March 23-29.
March 23
Taylor Byron Davis, 30, Bella Vista, and Kelsey Ann Johnson, 30, Seligman, Mo.
Dylan Reed Glazier, 21, and Hanna Mae-Dawn Ponge, 22, both of Rogers
Bobby Joe Goins, 22, and Savannah Lynn Howard, 26, both of Spavinaw, Okla.
Cody Mack Hendryx, 24, and Mary Claire Graves, 24, both of Bentonville
Grayson Taylor Hoover, 37, and Pamela Michelle McFall, 39, both of Bentonville
Lamarcus Deshun Jackson, 37, Camden, and Crystal Lee Ryder, 40, Bentonville
Aaqa Gi Musharaf, 20, and Diana Esmeralda Cruz Corado, 17, both of Lincoln
Noe Puebla-Garcia, 27, and Karen Vanessa Hutcheson, 25, both of Phoenix, Ariz.
March 24
Miguel Alexander Anaya Alvarez, 22, and Yennifer Paola Ascencio Figueroa, 22, both of Rogers
William Robert Bolton, 20, and Megan Nicole Duncan, 18, both of Siloam Springs
Conner Ray Davidson, 27, and Yadira Cano Camacho, 29, both of Kiefer, Okla.
Alexis Bladimir Hernandez, 32, Gentry, and Lesli Abigail Reyes, 27, Siloam Springs
Brice Eric Johnson, 35, and Connie Ann Utley, 30, both of Rogers
Angel Luna, 20, Fayetteville, and Natalie Berenice Machuca, 20, Rogers
Thomas Matthew McLean, 33, and Madison Elizabeth Peppers, 26, both of Bentonville
Colton Edward Moorman, 30, Sulphur Springs, and Abigail Diane Parkerson, 27, Bentonville
Jose Alberto Onofre Ramirez, 23, and Yakelin Sanchez Villalobos, 17, both of Rogers
Brenden Wyatt Poor, 30, and Patricia Kyliese Wheeler, 26, both of Joplin, Mo.
Jonathan Eli Reyes, 27, Rogers, and Thelma Yamileth Mancia, 26, Lowell
Jermaine Rivera, 42, and Christina Renee Winfrey, 29, both of Centerton
James Russell Shepherd, 48, and Deborah Jean Lacy, 53, both of Cushing, Okla.
Trenton Lee Slaughter, 29, and Taylor Brooke Welch, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Carlos Alfredo Solorzano Sandoval, 37, and Ernestina Martinez Ortiz, 49, both of Siloam Springs
March 27
Joshua Taylor Ford, 29, and Jade Alexis Goodyear, 32, both of Bella Vista
Matthew Casey Jones, 34, and Jahnneliz Marie Perez Pabon, 29, both of Rogers
Joshua Kyle Morris, 47, Rogers, and Jennifer Ann Cooper, 45, Centerton
Irvin Steven Rios, 23, and Vanessa Nayali Perez, 21, both of Siloam Springs
March 28
Jesus Oracio Aldaco-Barroso, 22, and Zulma Athziri Ruiz- Rodriguez, 24, both of Rogers
Trevor Michael Barton, 27, and Emily Kaye Lincoln, 29, both of Pea Ridge
Dallas Ray Brow, 28, and Lydiaann Janelle Craig, 34, both of Sulphur Springs
Charles Leslie Ferguson, 68, and Teddy Jean Speakman, 65, both of Rogers
James Harris Mulligan, 18, and Abagael Lorrin Nichols, 19, both of Rogers
Jack David Roberts, 23, and Elizabeth Carol Schlatter, 24, both of Rogers
Amanjit Singh, 29, Dallas, Texas, and Sonal Modi, 29, Bentonville
Anthony Keenan Szymanski, 32, and Janeth Keirn, 36, both of Bella Vista
Noel Alfredo Vanegas Vanegas , 35, and Alondra Sanchez, 22, both of Rogers
March 29
Jerry Wayne Cater, 62, and Tamera Jean Cates, 58, both of Rogers
Alejandro Chavez Rodriguez, 32, and Faviola Salinas, 31, both of Rogers
Jamie Franklin George, 67, and Sherri Lynn Summers. 59, both of Bentonville
Robert Duane Mercer, 53, and Jesse Christopher Henson, 49, both of Cave Springs
Selena Victorian Lynn Peterson, 20, and Tabitha Christine Williams, 21, both of Rogers