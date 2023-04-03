Benton County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate, or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 20

Casey's

1791 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink had quat at 0 ppm due to equipment not dispensing properly.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

McDonald's

3805 U.S. 71, Bentonville

Priority violations: Shell eggs stored in a container over a container of sliced cheese.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Slim Chickens

1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Kitchen employee lacking hair restraint. Ice scoop being stored on top of ice machine. Posted permit expired.

Speedy's 9

1200 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Package of bologna date-marked use-by Feb. 24, 2023. Items in the hot-case use time-as-a-control. No time marked on food items.

Priority foundation violations: Spoon used for pizza sauce is sitting on a tray above the preparation table.

Core violations: Handles and doors on both the upright two-door cooler and two-door freezer are visibly dirty with food debris. Wall behind the lower table in the kitchen is visibly dirty. Floor under the fryers and hard to clean areas around the fryers are visibly dirty.

Taste Tea Kitchen

2100 W. Hudson Road, Suite 7, Rogers

Priority violations: Employee chopping ready-to-eat fruits with bare hands.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area.

March 21

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Priority violations: Soap out at main handsink by grill. Pan of chicken 107 degrees - middle and 166 degrees - edge, cheese dip 100 degrees - middle and 100 degrees - edge, beans 125 degrees - middle and 160 degrees - edge on steam table. Beans made 3/20 50 degrees in walk-in cooler. Ceviche made 3/11 in fridge.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No proof of a certified food Protection manager available at time of inspection. Cans and bottles stored under water waste pipe for handsink in bar area.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sauces, lettuce and other items not covered in walk-in cooler during storage.

El Bohemio

308 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Raw meat was wrapped in a grocery bag in the freezer.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Noodles soaking in container in sushi bar handsink. No sanitizer strips available for use.

Core violations: Frozen shrimp being thawed in standing water bath. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine. Top layer of floor covering is cracking and chipping in places leaving room for standing water.

Hometown Venue

109 Main St. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No test strips.

Core violations: None

Shogun

3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Curtains between front-of-house sushi area and rest of back-of-house preparation have a buildup of grime.

The Meteor

401 S.E. D St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee lacking hair restraint. No permit posted.

The River Grille

1003 McClain Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Whole Hog Cafe

1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 12/31/22.

Core violations: No proof of certified food manager available at time of inspection. Back door open to ventilate smoke smell. Plastic ice chute on ice machine has an accumulation of a black growth. Air vents in kitchen have dust buildup.

March 22

Back Forty Restaurant

1059 S. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Potato salad and diced tomatoes in the salad prep table are 48 degrees. Thermometer reading 41 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves. Open containers of food not date-marked as needed.

Core violations: Containers of food stored in the refrigerators are uncovered.

Stu's Clean Cookin'

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Daylight Donuts

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Fish City Grill

2003 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Handwashing sink blocked at bar and being used as dump sink. No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine.

Core violations: None

Indian Express Bread & Curry

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: No hand soap in mobile unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit on record expired 10/31/2020.

Loves Donuts

2508 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to locate chlorine test strips. Multiple surfaces in kitchen have an accumulation of dirt, food, grease and trash. Areas to note: under equipment, under pallets that hold food, walls throughout facility, outside of equipment such as refrigerators, ovens, mixer and hot-hold cabinet. Accumulation of trash and other unnecessary items in kitchen/food service area.

Namaste Indian Grocery, Kitchen & Bakery - Supermarket

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Containers of whole fruits and vegetables stored directly on walk-in cooler floor.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

Namaste Indian Grocery, Kitchen & Bakery - Deli/Bakery

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food items. Multiple containers of food stored on floor in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager.

Papa John's Pizza

151 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: In-use utensils at room temperature should be washed and sanitized every four hours. Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Priority foundation violations: Employee came into facility and did not wash hands prior to re-stacking empty pizza trays.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee working with open food has a braid that is hanging over shoulder and the visor is not effectively restraining hair.

Papa Mike's

2 Kingsdale Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of gloves in outside storage area were wet. No heat test strips.

Rush Bowl

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of ice on floor of walk-in freezer.

Top China

32 Sugar Creek Center, Suite A, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Chopped onions, sauces and other items were not covered in the walk-in cooler. Posted permit expired Jan. 31, 2023.

YW Poke

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: None.

Priority foundation violations: The log for the vinegared rice has not been filled out for today's rice.

Core violations: Permit expired 1/31/23.

March 23

Angus Jack Burgers And Fries

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer being dispensed at 0 ppm quat from sanitizer dispenser. Food items in cooler under grill were 50-55 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips available.

Boss Man Tacos Burritos & More

1625 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple food items thawing at room temperature.

Core violations: Person in charge says he has a food safety manager certificate, but local health inspector does not have a copy. Salsa in the front beverage cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. Small black refrigerator is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Portioned cups of queso in the bottom of the prep table are not date-marked as needed. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, beard restraints, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Employees personal items next to and above establishment food.

Cook's Natural Market

726 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

First United Methodist - Day Care

307 W. Elm St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: Wiping cloths for milkshake area were stored in a sanitizer bucket with 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Hibachi Grill Buffet

102 S. 21st St., Rogers

Priority violations: Salmon 48 degrees in two-door reach-in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Buildup of ice on door of walk-in freezer.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No time-marking for sushi rice.

High South Culinary

406 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink has a small leak.

Mai Chinese Food Trailer

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Package of raw meat stored on a shelf over broccoli. Cabbage at 62 degrees and refrigerator unit displayed a temperature of 62 degrees. Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

March 24

Jiffy Kwick

219 S. Arkansas St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cardboard boxes of food items stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler and freezer.

The Momentary - The Break Room

507 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Maximum plate temp reached 153 degrees through dish machine.

Priority foundation violations: Containers of vegetables stored on walk-in cooler floor.

Core violations: None

TxAR House

300 S. First St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available in restroom with hinged door.

Core violations: None

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery

1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Items that were misdated and items that were not discarded by the expiration date, such as turkey opened on March 23, 2023, had an expiration date of April 20, 2023. In addition, turkey that expired on March 20, 2023 and March 22, 2023 was not discarded.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center

1402 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No test strips.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 20 -- Latte Da, 808 S. 52nd St., Rogers; Mercy Hospital, 2710 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers; Mini Food Mart, 103 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

March 22 -- Firehouse Subs, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 13, Bentonville

March 23 -- Pho Thanh, 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Subway, 123 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs; Texas De Brazil, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1510, Rogers; The Bend, 3604 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville

March 24 -- The Momentary - Mo Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; The Momentary - Performance Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; The Momentary - Tower Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville