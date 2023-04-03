Bentonville starts in-house overlay program for streets

BENTONVILLE -- The Street Department recently overlaid two city streets as part of a new, in-house program, an official said.

Crews worked on Southwest Aviation Drive and Southeast Clark Street last week, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

Southwest Aviation Drive is east of the Municipal Airport/Thaden Field. Southeast Clark connects to Southeast 18th Street to the south and to Southeast S Street to the northeast.

Overlay includes milling out 1.5 inches of pavement, then replacing it with new pavement, Birge said.

The goal is to do 10 miles of asphalt overlay this year, with 2 miles done by the Street Department. The number of miles the city could finish might go as high as four as the year moves along, Birge said. The city will contract the rest of the overlay work as it has done in previous years.

The city has a $1 million budget this year for overlay and pavement preservation, Birge said. The goal is to spend about 20% of that on the in-house paving operation, he said.

An in-house paving operation is important to stretch budgeted money, he said.

"We are still looking to keep the majority of our budget toward the contracted-out work for pavement preservation and mill/overlay work," he said. "Our goal is to provide the citizens with maintenance that will extend the life of our existing roadways as well as make strategic improvements that will keep us in close range of the need we see from our current growth. That is a challenge at the current growth rate, so I don't see us getting away from the contractor overlay work for the foreseeable future."

The initial setup cost for an in-house paving program was about $1.3 million for a paver, milling machine, tractor trailer to haul the paver and a roller, Birge said.

It will take about 9 1/2 miles of work to recoup the investment, Birge said.

Bigger projects like street cuts also are contracted out because the city is growing and there are so many of them, Birge said. Street cuts are typically created by development or utility work that causes a need for utility connections under the pavement. The cuts are patched with a temporary mix until the Street Department can do a permanent repair. The Street Department contracts out these repairs every couple years to help get caught up, Birge said.

The city hopes to overlay Sears Road between Mill Dam and Southwest Morning Star roads, in the extreme southwest part of town, this summer, Birge said. It is a road the city and Benton County maintain. Sears Road is within city limits from Morning Star Road to Heagerty Road, a half-mile stretch; the county maintains the road from Heagerty to Mill Dam.

Jay Frasier, county administrator of public services, said discussion was in the preliminary stage.

"It is possible that we may be able to partner with the county to pave the next 0.5 miles, but I can only confidently state that we will pave the section within city of Bentonville limits at this time," Birge said.

The county does its overlay and the filling of potholes in-house, but contracts out chip-and-seal work, Frasier said.

The county Road Department spent the past week working on dirt roads that were topped by rain March 24. At one point there were 19 road closures, all but three of which were in the northwest part of the county.

A culvert was blown out at the intersection of Fruitwood and Stagecoach roads, according to the county. High water removed material like red dirt and base from the top of the pipe and cut a void into it, Frasier said.

The cleanup will take about five weeks, with grader work the last step, he said.

The county's Road Department plans to work on 35 miles of road -- overlay, chip-and-seal and state aid projects -- this year at a projected cost of $1.77 million.

Bentonville Street Department Crew Leader Marc Scott shovels asphalt, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 along Clark Street in Bentonville. The Bentonville Street Department has started an in-house overlay program. Overlay work has been contracted out in the past. Doing overlay work in house has been a goal of the department for several years. The crew is doing overlay work on both lanes of Clark Street from SE S St. to 18th St. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

