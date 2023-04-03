Sections
Building success brick by brick

Siloam Springs’ First Lego League team to compete in international event by Spencer Bailey | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Coach Jeremy Weathers poses with his team from Siloam Sprijngs at a First Lego League competition. The team includes Weathers and Dave Ellcey as coaches and David Ellcey as a youth mentor. Team members are Beatrice Posey, Corwin Dennis, Joshua Weathers, Nathan Ragsdale, Paxton Weathers, William Ellcey and Zane Ellingson. (Submited Photo/Jeremy Weathers)

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The First Lego League community in Siloam Springs continues to get better, and this year is no different.

The team will be attending the Arkansas Razorback Open Invitational, which is an international tournament set for May 18-21. The team from Siloam Springs will be representing the state of Arkansas.

First Lego League is an organization in which students learn coding and robotics from constructing and competing with Lego robots. The competitions feature students maneuvering Lego robots through obstacles and challenges, as well as an innovation challenge meant to spark new ideas.

"We're at the middle school level, which is ages 9 to 14. Each year is a different theme; this year the theme is energy generation and production," said Jeremy Weathers, one of the team's coaches.

Weathers said the league helps inspire critical and creative thinking and helps with building problem solving skills.

The team attended multiple competitions throughout the fall semester, including a qualifying tournament in December where it ranked second out of 19 teams from Arkansas. The team went on to state, where it performed well enough to get invited to the Arkansas Razorback Open Invitational, which draws in 80 teams, many of which are international.

In addition to one team per state, the competition will feature teams from Spain, Japan, Italy and other countries from around the globe.

"This is one of the top-run tournaments at this level, and it's pretty cool," Weathers said.

While they have a passion for teaching kids about robotics, both coaches noted that they had day jobs outside that. Weathers is a software developer, and fellow coach Dave Ellcey works in marketing.

"We don't have a goal of necessarily winning this competition; this is going to be my first time taking a team to this level. The kids made a goal to get a call back from the judges, meaning they performed well enough on the first round of the competition to be in the top 20," Weathers said.

"It's a bit of an audacious goal for their level, but we've seen a pattern every year where we are improving, so it's definitely within the realm of possibility," he said.

Weathers said between now and the competition, the team's goal is to practice, have fun and raise money for future endeavors.

Weathers said, more than anything, he wants the kids to learn and have fun.

"I try to step back and let them do all the work themselves," he said. "If they have questions, I'd be happy to answer them, but I like letting them learn from trial and error."

  photo  This is one of the two robots that the Siloam Springs First Lego League team uses during the obstacle course challenge portion of competition. The robots are built, coded and driven by team members. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Bailey)
  

