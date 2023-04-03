Central Arkansas falls short during opportunity for sweep

CONWAY -- Dillan Janak knew he was coming into Sunday's game against Queens (N.C.) early, but even he didn't think it would happen as soon as it did.

The senior left-hander entered in the top of the third inning with a runner on first base and two outs. The University of Central Arkansas baseball team trailed 7-0 after Queens scored six runs against freshman starter Charlie Christensen and once against fellow freshman Coleman Macrae.

With the young right-handers lined up for Sunday's series finale, Janak and UCA pitching coach Hayden Simpson had discussed an early entry. But coming during the third inning meant Janak would have to give the Bears some much-needed length.

Janak ended his day with 74 pitches over 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on eight baserunners. While he kept the Bears within striking distance, they ultimately fell 11-4 to drop the final game of the series. UCA (13-15, 5-4 ASUN) won Friday and Saturday to win the series.

"When I came in, I just thought to stop the bleeding and give us a chance, at least," Janak said. "I was feeling good, didn't expect to go that long, but I was able to stop them from scoring runs. I was looking for any opportunity to help us win the game."

Two of the first three batters for Queens (6-22, 2-7) reached base, setting the Royals up to score early. Connor Manco hit a sacrifice fly to the outfield, nearly getting over the head of left fielder Tyler Monroe to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, four straight Royals recorded singles to follow a Tyler Peters walk and make it 3-0. A fielder's choice, single and fielding error by Macrae brought across three more runs in the inning, making it 6-0.

"As a program, we don't want to be held captive by wins and losses, but there's a reason we lost," UCA Coach Nick Harlan said. "We didn't play well enough to win. I think it was a missed opportunity to sweep. I think we didn't get off to a good start on the mound."

Janak said he eventually gave up on throwing his change-up as the Queens hitters appeared to be sitting on it, opting for a fastball/breaking ball combination that helped to keep them off-balance.

"Definitely," Janak said of whether it was uncomfortable eliminating one of his pitches. "But I've been working hard on those other two pitches, and I've been able to throw a fastball where I want it for a while now. It was unusual, but it got the job done."

"[Janak] gives you a lot of confidence, because he's mature and has thrown a lot of innings for us," Harlan said. "I knew that he could come in and calm the storm, so that was great to see. He ate up a chunk of those innings and gave us a chance to get back in it."

While Janak was quieting the Royals' offense, the Bears got starter Zach Kelly in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Drew Sturgeon singled in UCA's first run. AJ Mendolia brought in the second on a single. Noah Argenta's sacrifice fly to right field made it 8-3. Mason King then made it 8-4 with an RBI single to left field.

UCA had an opportunity to score for a fourth straight inning, starting off the sixth with a walk and single, but three straight outs ended the threat. UCA loaded the bases in the ninth inning with two outs, but King lined a ball to Queens second baseman JD Coleman to end the game.

"I knew that we would score runs, and I knew that we had a chance to climb out of it," Harlan said. "We brought it to a four-run game [with] runners on first and second and no outs, I thought we had a chance to get right back into it and make it a one-run game, but it just didn't happen. We fought back and had some good at-bats, but we just dug ourselves a hole."

SUN BELT

Texas State 7, Arkansas State 6

Brandon Hager's solo home run in the top of the ninth brought the potential tying run to the plate for Arkansas State, but Texas State held on to clinch a series victory Sunday at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas.

ASU (9-16, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference), after Hager's homer to pull within 7-6, grounded out and struck out as Bobcats reliever Jack Stroud secured his second save of the season. Texas State (19-9, 5-4) led 5-0 through three innings, but the Red Wolves began to chip away in the fourth.

Daedrick Cail's solo home run plus Cason Tollett's RBI single cut ASU's deficit to 5-2 and the Red Wolves added two more in the fifth. Hager answered the Bobcats' lone sixth-inning run with a solo shot in the seventh, but a Chase Mora solo home run in the bottom of the eighth proved the difference for Texas State.

OHIO VALLEY

SE Missouri State 17,

UALR 6 (8)

Six early runs combined with a seven-run seventh helped Southeast Missouri State mercy-rule the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and complete a series sweep at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Redhawks attacked Trojans starter Noah Burkey, tagging him for five runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. Southeast Missouri State (16-14, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) led 6-0 before UALR (13-11, 3-3) could finally score, cutting its deficit in half with Alex Seguine's three-run home run.

Tyler Williams then followed with a solo homer, bringing the Trojans within 6-4, but the Redhawks tagged three UALR relievers for seven runs in the seventh.

The Trojans attempted to claw back with solo homers by Nico Baumbach and Ty Rhoades in the eighth, only for Southeast Missouri State to finish the game on Peyton Leeper's two-run double.

SWAC BASEBALL

GRAMBLING STATE 11, UAPB 1

Cameron Bufford blasted two home runs, including a two-run shot in the top of the first inning, to push Grambling State (11-15, 8-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to a three-game sweep at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.

Bufford finished with 3 hits, scored 3 times and drove in 5 runs for the Tigers, who led 5-0 after three innings and never let up in beating the Golden Lions for the sixth consecutive time. Keylon Mack also had a home run as Grambling State outscored UAPB (8-19, 1-8) 37-9 in the series.

Brandon Simon had an RBI for the Golden Lions as they dropped their eighth game in a row. The leftfielder was one of six players who registered a hit for UAPB.