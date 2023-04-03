County judge asks 'sightseers' to steer clear of tornado-damaged areas in Pulaski County

As recovery efforts continue in Pulaski County, County Judge Barry Hyde is asking people to stay out of the damaged areas unless they live there or they are volunteers or part of a crew helping with clean-up or repair.

Madeline Roberts, spokeswoman for Hyde, said sightseers become a problem

"We are continuing to ask people, to urge them, do not go to these areas unless you have an absolutely necessary reason to be there," Roberts said. "Do not go sightseeing. The traffic — because people are coming in and want to look at everything — it's getting in the way of emergency personnel trying to do their jobs."

For the people living in the affected neighborhoods, Roberts said, such behavior is an additional — and unwelcome — disruption on top of the disaster itself.

"It's just upsetting," she said. "You have people driving by and taking pictures and that's just not okay ... Stay out unless you are a resident of the area, emergency personnel, clean-up crew, volunteer, stay out. Do not go sightseeing."

Damage in the unincorporated areas of the county, Roberts said, was light with the extent being a tree blown down and a gate damaged, with the bulk of the storm's fury occurring in the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville. She said county officials were out Saturday with National Weather Service surveyors assessing damage and are continuing to work to provide relief to affected residents.

"Right now we're working on emergency housing," Roberts said. "Utilities continue to be a top priority because once utilities are re-established we can come in and start clearing roads but we can't do that until the lines are cleared."

Roberts said the county is also assisting with debris collection and is ready to step in to help with other recovery efforts.

"We're continuing to work with the cities and the state to see what to do next," she said,



