Criminal justice bill clears Arkansas Senate, heads to the House

The Senate on Monday approved a wide-ranging criminal justice bill that aims to revamp Arkansas’ parole system and would require people convicted of the most violent felonies to serve the entirety of their sentences in prison.

The Senate voted 29-6 to send Senate Bill 495 by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, to the House. The measure would create the “Protect Arkansas Act.”

Along with restructuring the state’s parole system, SB495 aims to establish a task force to study Arkansas’ high rate of recidivism, launch a mental health pilot program through the state Department of Human Services and increase penalties for certain charges.

The 132-page bill includes sections intended to provide incarcerated parents with greater access to their children and allow the Administrative Office of the Courts to contract attorneys to serve in specialty courts.

Supporters said the bill is needed to provide stricter sentences for people convicted of serious felonies and to provide clarity to juries on how long a person will spend in prison based on their sentence.

Opponents said extending prison sentences does little to deter future crime and pointed to Arkansas’ already high rate of incarceration.

Under the bill, offenders found guilty of the most violent felonies including rape and capital murder would have to serve 100% of their sentences.

Those convicted of lesser violent felonies such as second-degree murder, battery in the first degree or sexual indecency with a child would serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision.

People convicted of felonies not addressed in the bill could be eligible to serve 50% or 25% of their sentence depending on a seriousness grid or table established by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council.

Under the state’s current system, Gilmore said offenders may serve only one-sixth of their sentence in prison. He noted reduced sentences may prohibit incarcerated people from completing programs in prison intended to aid with their rehabilitation.



