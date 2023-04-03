Ex-Supreme Court justice dies

Former Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robert Hamilton "Bob" Dudley died Saturday.

Dudley served on the Supreme Court for 16 years before retiring at the end of his last term in December 1996.

"He was not only one of the state's foremost jurists but also a historian, a storyteller and a great public servant," said Rex Nelson, a columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Nelson said he got to know Dudley later in the judge's life after the judge began writing essays and stories for historical quarterly publications.

Former Gov. Mike Beebe, who led the state from 2007-15, said Dudley minced no words.

"He was a passionate jurist," Beebe said. "What he believed, he believed really strongly to the point of being vocal about it."

Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp said Dudley was considered a friend.

"He was instrumental from his influence from the time he served on the trial bench and his long tenure on the appellate bench as well," Kemp said.

Annabelle Imber Tuck replaced Dudley on the bench when he retired. She recalled that Dudley was still at work until the bitter end of his days on the court.

"He was still plowing away," Tuck said. "He was still writing an opinion. That was just the kind of justice he was. He was going to make sure this case got handled and was concluded before he retired."

Dudley was born Nov. 18, 1933, in Jonesboro. He was the son of Denver Layton Dudley, who was a lawyer, and Helen Paslay Dudley, a schoolteacher and clinical psychologist.

His father was elected to a term in the state House of Representatives from Craighead County in 1924 and served as prosecuting attorney during the Great Depression in a district that stretched from the Missouri border into Central Arkansas. His father prosecuted two Black men who were convicted of raping a white woman and were executed in the nationally infamous Arkansas "Scottsboro" Case in 1935. As a youngster, Dudley was called "Little Judge," owing to the family lineage, according to the Central Arkansas Library's Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Dudley attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He returned to Arkansas and completed a bachelor's degree in history, and in 1958 he earned a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

After college, Dudley joined a former circuit judge, John L. Bledsoe, in a general law practice in Pocahontas. In 1964, he ran for prosecuting attorney for the five counties of the 16th Judicial District and won handily. He served three terms and in 1970 was elected judge for the 8th Chancery District, which encompassed nine counties in eastern and Central Arkansas. In 1980, he ran for an open seat on the Arkansas Supreme Court and again won easily. He was reelected without opposition in 1988 and retired at the end of the term in 1996, according to the Arkansas Encyclopedia.

During his 16 years on the Supreme Court, Dudley concurred in the court's order that the state's public schools were being operated illegally because the state had failed to provide the funds or a method of distributing aid to ensure that every child had a suitable education. In another one of his decisions, the court ordered Jennings Osborne, a wealthy Little Rock businessman, to remove a popular Christmas light display that was a nuisance to neighbors, according to the encyclopedia.