Governor Sanders pushes back Arkansas income tax deadline for tornado victims

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a news conference on Camp Robinson Monday announced two executive orders that she said aim to relieve Arkansans directly impacted by Friday’s storm.

The first executive order will approve paid leave for state employees that were directly impacted by the tornado Friday.

Sanders said the other executive order will extend the state income tax deadline for those directly impacted by the storm.

“As we’ve said from day one, our focus is going to be on the people first and the paperwork second,” Sanders said. “As much as we can, we’re trying to alleviate some of the pressure points that individuals have.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined Sanders for the news conference.

“One thing I’ve seen across the state is that you can destroy a building but you can’t destroy the human spirit,” Cotton said. “The spirit of Arkansas has been shining strong for these last three or four days.”

Cotton used most of his time at the podium urging residents to prepare for the severe weather coming into town Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

“We can rebuild your homes, we can rebuild your schools, we can rebuild your business, but we can’t bring you back to life,” Cotton said. “I know it may seem, sometimes, like you can ride out a storm, but the risk is simply not worth it. Please heed their warnings and follow their directions to make sure you protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Sanders also warned residents across the state to keep an eye on their weather alerts over the next two days.

“Arkansas is expected to have additional severe weather that comes through tomorrow,” Sanders said. “We want to make sure people are paying attention to their local officials and weather alerts that are coming in around the state. There is a large area of Arkansas that could be impacted so please pay attention to any weather alerts that you see over the course of the next 48 hours.”

Also announced in the conference was the opening of a disaster relief center by FEMA in Little Rock.

“Our goal is to make sure that they have a one-stop shop so that they can come in and process things on both a federal, state and city level,” Sanders said. “Any documentation that they need or specific assistance requests that they have, they can do that all from one place.”

The FEMA assistance center is located at 315 N. Shackleford Rd.

Facilities by FEMA in North Little Rock and Wynne are expected to open within the next 24 to 36 hours, according to Sanders.

The NLR location is expected to offer assistance to those also impacted by the storms in Jacksonville.

“There’s certainly a long road ahead but we’re making significant progress and cleaning up those communities and primarily taking care of people that need assistance right now,” Sanders said.

The governor also highlighted the website — HelpArkansas.com — which launched this morning.

Sanders said the site is for those who need assistance and those looking for ways to donate and volunteer.

“All of those things will be in that one place to make it as simple as possible — for those who need assistance as well as those who want to help out fellow Arkansans.”



