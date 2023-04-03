Gravette library to host cooking classes

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Public Library will host a series of cooking classes, beginning with Cooking School for Adults to be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 27, May 4, 11 and 25 at the Gravette Civic Center.

The classes are free and will be taught by representatives of the Benton County Extension Office.

Cooking School is designed for adults who are raising children on a limited income. Participants will learn how to improve their cooking skills, cook healthy meals, save money on groceries and be physically active. Class size is limited, and registration is required. The Benton County Extension Office is accepting registrations by phone at 479-271-1060 or by email to jsilva@uada.edu. Participants are encouraged to attend all four sessions.

Teen Cuisine and Kids in the Kitchen classes for teens and children, respectively, will be held at the Gravette Civic Center, with Teen Cuisine to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:13 p.m. each Thursday in June, beginning June 1. Kids in the Kitchen will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m., beginning June 14 and ending July 5. Registration information for these programs will be forthcoming.

"We appreciate the staff of the Benton County Extension Office who bring their knowledge about food safety and preparation, as well as the equipment and ingredients needed for hands-on learning in food preparation," said Karen Benson, library director.

The cooking classes are part of the Gravette Public Library's Grow It - Cook It - Save It series and are supported by grants from Penguin Random House and 4imprint.

The Gravette library, located at 119 Main St. S.E., has a variety of cookbooks for children, teens and adults. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.