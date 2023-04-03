DEAR HELOISE: I've worked as a flight attendant on airlines for more than five years, and like so many other flight attendants, I've noticed a decline in passengers' manners while in flight. During this past week alone, so many of our travelers were rude, loud -- and, in a couple of instances, drunk and argumentative. A couple other flight attendants and I thought we'd pass along these few hints to make a flight more pleasant for everyone:

1. Please don't kick the seat in front of you and don't let your children do it either. It's annoying for the passenger in front of you.

2. Don't take up all of the overhead storage. It's not just there for you; it's there for others as well.

3. Keep your children in their seats. If a child becomes disruptive or you can't control them, we have the option of having you removed from the plane. If you disrupt a flight while it's in the air, you could face a hefty fine or jail time.

4. Please be polite to the staff. We're just doing our job and trying to make your time with us as pleasant as possible. We don't make the rules, and we don't set the price of a ticket.

5. Don't put your feet on the back of another passenger's seat or armrest. It's unsanitary and unwelcomed.

6. And please, for your own safety, wait until the plane comes to a complete stop after we land before standing up.

-- Jan, Casey and Lisa,

in Atlanta

DEAR HELOISE: My bathroom counter was always so messy with hair and makeup products all over the place. Finally, I bought an over-the-door, hanging shoe storage, and it works perfectly as a place to store my shampoos, conditioners, hair dryer and curling iron. I put all my lotions in the pockets designed to hold shoes, and it keeps my bathroom countertop clean and clutter-free.

-- Heather L.,

Toledo, Ohio

DEAR READERS: I've always planted marigolds in my vegetable garden to help drive away snails and slugs. Or I'd use a pie plate with beer to kill these pests.

It worked for me, but I would love to hear what you use to ward off pests in your gardens. There are a lot of tried and true methods to get rid of insects, but some are old wives tales that don't work. So, tell me, what works for you?

