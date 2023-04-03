Hogs move to No. 5 in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved to No. 5 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll following a series victory over Alabama.

The Razorbacks (23-5, 6-3 SEC) are coming off of a 3-1 week that included a non-conference victory against Nebraska-Omaha. Arkansas won two of three games over Alabama, including 5-4 in Sunday’s series finale.

It is the 83rd consecutive coaches poll to include the Razorbacks, dating to 2017. They have been ranked in the top 10 in 38 of the last 39 polls.

The Razorbacks were ranked sixth last week.

Arkansas is among seven SEC teams in the top 10 of this week’s poll. LSU is ranked first, followed by Florida (3), Vanderbilt (4), South Carolina (6), Tennessee (8) and Kentucky (10).

Ole Miss fell out of the poll following its third consecutive series loss at Texas A&M. The Rebels (16-11, 1-8) will host the Razorbacks for three games beginning Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 3

1. LSU (24-4)

2. Wake Forest (26-3)

3. Florida (24-5)

4. Vanderbilt (23-5)

5. Arkansas (23-5)

6. South Carolina (26-3)

7. Virginia (24-4)

8. Tennessee (21-8)

9. Stanford (18-7)

10. Kentucky (25-3)

11. Boston College (20-6)

12. Louisville (21-6)

13. Oklahoma State (22-7)

14. Campbell (22-4)

15. North Carolina (20-8)

16. East Carolina (20-8)

17. Florida Gulf Coast (23-5)

18. Connecticut (20-6)

19. Texas (20-9)

20. Miami (19-9)

21. Coastal Carolina (18-7)

22. UCLA (16-8)

23. Texas Tech (20-9)

24. West Virginia (21-7)

25. North Carolina State (20-8)

Dropped Out: Iowa (22), UC Santa Barbara (24), Ole Miss (25)