Immanuel Baptist Church City Center in Little Rock helping victims of central Arkansas tornado





Traffic at the Immanuel Baptist Church City Center, located at 315 N. Shackleford, was brisk Monday as residents affected by Friday's tornado mingled with volunteers working to assist families.

This scene unfolded just a few hundred yards from the epicenter of where Friday's EF3 tornado touched down and where some of the heaviest damage in Central Arkansas is located.

"I've been here since 9:30 and it's been pretty steady," said Jerry Halpaincq of North Little Rock, who was separating sacks of food items into lines of perishable and non-perishable items.

"People who don't have any power can pick up non-perishable food items while we're adding a few perishable items to give out to those who have power and are able to keep food refrigerated," Halpain said.

Halpain said he and his family lived in the Sturbridge neighborhood until 2017, and when he saw the damage to his old neighborhood, he decided to act.

"We live about a half-mile from where the tornado set down in North Little Rock so, while we weren't directly affected, we were affected," Halpain said as he placed loaves of bread into sacks he was readying for distribution in a drive-through line set up in the parking lot. "So we wanted to come and help out."

Matt Hubbard, Immanuel Baptist Church's missions pastor and overseer of the City Center, said the center has received an outpouring of support from people bringing donations or volunteering to help feed people, sort and prep donations for distribution, as well as from government officials and disaster relief organizations providing assistance and information to those affected by the disaster.

Behind Hubbard, in the center's main staging area, pallets of bottled water, paper goods, cardboard boxes and other items were placed in preparation to send out while volunteers and residents mingled in sitting areas and volunteers with pallet jacks moved items about.

Outside the front of the center, Goodwill Industries volunteers handed out hot meals prepared by Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and Salvation Army volunteers while others manned a drive-through area loading sacks of groceries into cars as people pulled through the parking lot.

"Because of the tornado, we're responding to the needs of our city," he said. "So families can come get a hot meal ... and they can also go through the line and get some supplies like non-perishable items, paper goods, diapers, bottled water, we've even got cardboard boxes for those going through their belongings, we've tarps and all of that resourcing here."

Hubbard said, in addition to volunteers willing to sign up to work in five-hour shifts, one of the most critical needs right now is portable power banks so that people without power can keep their cell phones charged. He said the center also needs non-perishable food items and clothing of all sizes for all genders.

"We would prefer new clothing but we'll take gently used," he said, "just remember it's clothing you would want to wear."

The City Center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Hubbard said, "until they tell us otherwise."