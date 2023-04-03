



Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was found guilty of killing four people after a night of drinking in September 2021 in St. Paul, Minn., and then leaving their bodies in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield.

Jillian Persons and Austin Geddings, of Asheville, N.C., were charged with cutting more than 2,000 Optimum fiber optic cables in Norwalk, Conn., leaving over 40,000 homes and businesses without internet service in the southwestern part of the state, police say.

Ihsane El-Kadi, a journalist of Algiers, Algeria, was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended, ordered to pay a $5,200 fine and ordered his website and a radio station shut down based on claims that the media outlets threaten state security.

Micheail Ward, who was sentenced to 84 years in prison for gunning down a Chicago honor student days after she had performed at former President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration, was granted a new trial by a three-judge state appellate court.

Noa Tishby, actress and Israel's antisemitism envoy, said she was fired from her volunteer role and "it is not possible for me to know if their decision was driven by my publicly stated concerns about this government's 'judicial reform policy.'"

Emraan Ali, 55, a U.S. citizen who moved his family to Syria to join the Islamic State terrorist group, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Joe Manchin, Democratic senator of West Virginia, said on CNN he's "looking at every option I possibly have to make sure that [the Inflation Reduction Act] is fulfilled and basically implemented the way it was intended to."

Clyde Sniffen, former acting attorney general of Alaska, had a sexual abuse case dismissed, with the judge citing a five-year statute of limitations on bringing charges of sexually abusing minors, according to reports.

Robert Pitman, a federal judge in Texas, ruled that at least 12 books, including "They Called Themselves the K.K.K.: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group" by Susan Campbell Bartoletti, must be returned to public libraries in Llano County, as "the First Amendment prohibits the removal of books from libraries based on either viewpoint or content discrimination."



