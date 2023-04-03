At feet of politicians

The 2021 Christmas card of U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., whose district includes the Nashville site of the Coventry School shooting, featured him and his family proudly posing with assault-style semiautomatic weapons. And we have more children and innocent adults dead.

This and the hundreds of other mass and school shootings in this country lie directly at the feet of the politicians who are bought and owned by the contributions of the NRA. This is a national outrage that brings great shame to America. These same politicians will stop kids from seeing a statue of the human body by Michelangelo, but won't lift a finger or even comment on the killing of children, all for their own political power and profit. Shame on them.

And shame on us for not stopping this insanity.

LESLIE SINGER

Little Rock

Nationalize licensing

I'm frustrated and angry. After completing both my associate and bachelor's degrees in nursing at the U of A, I served more than a decade in critical-care areas of northwest Arkansas hospitals before moving in 2002 to Washington state with Multicare Health Systems. I married in 2004, stopped renewing my Arkansas license, and worked an additional two decades, primarily in critical-care settings in Washington hospitals.

Years of long shifts and middle-of-the-night calls for post-anesthesia care eventually slowed to two to three days a week, and I enjoyed semi- retirement surrounded by Mount Rainier wilderness. "CiCi" Florence Rigney, RN, was still working for Multicare at age 95 until the pandemic. I have no intention of being employed that long, but I love my work and had no intention of stopping.

I coaxed my spouse to let me return "home" to Arkansas, arriving for unprecedented heat last summer, and I myself was slammed with covid. Rather ironic since, despite close proximity to hundreds of unvaccinated patients, I had previously been spared. When I recovered enough to apply for my Arkansas license, I realized that due to circumstances beyond my control, I was unable to verify the 1,000 hours required to renew my "delinquent" Arkansas license. I begged to be grandfathered in, sent explanations, pay stubs, and letters from my previous employer. Despite the dire need for nurses, without that one form I was unsympathetically assured that the only way I could renew my license was to take a "refresher course" costing over $2,000, complete 40-plus classroom hours, and 80 hours of unpaid supervised clinical time, only to make less than half my Washington wages.

Therefore, I'll keep my Washington license and work two months a year there. Worthy of investigation, it is high time to nationalize criteria for nursing license recognition and renewal.

SUSAN McGOWAN

Fayetteville

Preventing violence

When our Justice Department can apparently be intimidated by the former president's threats of violence, death and destruction if he is indicted, setting a terrible precedent, where does this country go from there?

No, we don't want violence, of course, but I think the United States of America has the military power to prevent any violence against our own people, our own country!

ROSE GOVAR

Little Rock

Unacceptable abuse

Clearly traumatized by the neglect and abuse of some yet-to-be-identified sub-human imbecile, this dear, precious little infant dog lay cowering in terror, so scared that he was unable even to accept a little food and water to nourish his poor dehydrated and emaciated little body. I had found him three cold nights before in a stranger's garden, shivering with cold and trembling with fear, pressing hard against a fence in a vain, pathetic attempt to find a little comfort. I will never forget the horror of that chilling moment. Yes, I know, this little guy is just one of countless millions of other animals of every kind, all of them helpless and defenseless against the cowardly, sadistic cruelty of so many worthless specimens of sub-human filth.

In the warmth and comfort of my home and with my constant loving attention, I soon gained his trust and I am delighted to report that he is now fully hydrated and nourished and well on his way to a full physical recovery. Unfortunately, his mental and emotional recovery will, of course, take longer but, hopefully, in the tender care of a kind, gentle, loving guardian, that should not take too long to achieve. I am particularly concerned about his mental and emotional well-being, having suffered so much and so abominably. Many times throughout the three nights with me, his sleep was disturbed by severe shivering and extreme trembling, as this dear little soul relived the horrors to which he was subjected by some unknown cruel, cowardly, heartless example of sub-human excrement.

Animal abuse is a crime and should be treated as such, with every perpetrator facing, at least, a long period of incarceration. After all, those guilty of animal abuse are beyond redemption and, if allowed to roam free, will continue, ad infinitum, with their unthinkable, unspeakable and what should be entirely unacceptable brutality.

WILLIAM G. CARLYLE

North Little Rock

Common-sense laws

As a mother, pediatrician, and extremely concerned citizen, I am begging Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Tom Cotton, and Rep. French Hill to do their part to pass common-sense gun legislation now. The murdering of our children in their schools is an utter travesty and it must end immediately.

My elected officials know the right thing to do. No amount of money, power, control, or accolade should be more important than an innocent child's life. I sincerely hope and pray daily that my child is not next, and I'm sure Senator Boozman, Senator Cotton and Representative Hill think the same for theirs. This is their chance to stand on the right side of history, and we are imploring them to do so. I urge my legislators to make this end now.

KAITLIN COCKERELL

Little Rock