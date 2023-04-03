MASTER CLASS: This exercise promotes strength and mobility for a long, active life





At this point in my life, functional strength and flexibility are critical in my daily life. I want to be able to enjoy high quality mobility for the next 30 years, and I know that I'll have to work hard to achieve that.

This week, I will discuss some of the keys to maintaining youthful movement after 40 that I keep in mind.

Weight management is the first piece of the puzzle for high efficiency movement. Body mass index (BMI) can be calculated at the National Institute of Health website (see arkansasonline.com/327bmi) by simply typing in your height and weight. A BMI over 25 can signal an opportunity for change, and a value greater than 30 indicates obesity. This is the key number that can start to present some mobility challenges, so it's important to keep an eye on this metric.

Of course, body mass can be improved through physical activity and healthful eating. The catch-22 in that solution is that obesity can make physical activity difficult and, in some cases, painful. In that situation, my advice is to begin with a manageable workload. Over the years, I have worked with clients who started with a 10-minute walk on the treadmill, stretched a little and then went home. Each day, we added a little more work until they could stay active for 45 minutes or more.

Flexibility is the other top priority for good mobility. Admittedly, I placed less emphasis on this area in my younger years, and I've struggled as a result. Lower back pain and sciatica can affect one's ability to move efficiently, and these conditions can dampen one's motivation to be active. So, it's important to stretch the back, hips, hamstrings and quadriceps daily -- even if it's just for a few minutes.

I'd also advise a healthy amount of variation in any physical activity routine. Strength training, cardiovascular work, stretching and recreational activities are all ingredients in a well-balanced routine that results in efficient body movement throughout life.

This week's exercise is a great addition for any mobility focused program, as the Catcher Squat strengthens the lower body while promoting good flexibility along the way.





1. Using body weight only, stand with your feet about 2 feet apart.

2. Extend both arms straight forward from the shoulders so they are parallel with the ground.

3. Press the hips back and squat down slowly by bending the knees.

4. Continue squatting until your seat is just a few inches off the floor.

5. Once this position is reached, slowly reverse direction by pressing up through the heels.

6. Stand all the way up and repeat this pattern for 12 reps.

The Catcher Squat may be a challenge at first, but the key is centering your body mass to maintain balance. Move slowly through the range of motion, breathe and enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

