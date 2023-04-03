Montenegro voters elect new president

PODGORICA, Montenegro -- Economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won the presidential runoff election in Montenegro on Sunday, defeating the pro-Western incumbent who has been in power for more than three decades in the small NATO-member nation in Europe, the candidates and polls said.

Milatovic, who is backed by Montenegro's governing majority, won about 60% of the vote Sunday while Milo Djukanovic won about 40%, according to predictions released by the usually reliable Center for Monitoring and Research and based on vote sample.

In a victory speech, Milatovic described the moment as "historic" and promised to help lead Montenegro into the European Union during his five-year term in office.

"Tonight is the night that we waited for for the past 30 years," said Milatovic, blasting Djukanovic as the "last dictator in Europe."

"We want to deal with issues that are of vital importance: the rule of law, economy and European integration," Milatovic said. "We are leaving the past behind and making a decisive step into the future. This is a historic day for us."

Djukanovic conceded defeat and congratulated Milatovic on his victory. He said he was proud of what he has achieved after such a long period in power.

"Montenegro has chosen and I respect that choice," Djukanovic said. "Elections are sometimes won -- we won for a very long time -- sometimes you lose. I wish the new president that he be worthy of the trust he received."

The state election authorities Sunday evening only announced that the turnout was at nearly 70%.

Analysts said the results could change slightly as the vote count progresses but that the gap between the two is too wide for major changes.

"This result is an indicator that the final result won't be substantially different," group analyst Ana Nenezic said.

Milatovic's victory is believed to reflect voter fatigue with Djukanovic, who has served multiple times as president and prime minister in the past decades, and disillusionment with established politicians. Milatovic, 36, first entered politics in 2020 after his education in Britain and the United States.

Djukanovic is credited with leading his country to independence from Serbia in 2006 and defying Russia to steer Montenegro into NATO in 2017. But critics say Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists have let crime and corruption engulf society.

The DPS was ousted from power in a 2020 parliamentary vote but Djukanovic has remained in office until his five-year mandate finished. His defeat Sunday means he and his party will be in the opposition for the first time since the late 1980s.

Milatovic's supporters took to the streets of Montenegrin cities as the outcome became clear, staging fireworks, honking car horns as they drove around the streets. Hundreds gathered outside the main church in Podgorica, reflecting the ruling coalition's close ties with the Serbian Orthodox Church and Serbia.

The Serbian Orthodox Church played an important role in a protest movement that eventually resulted in the DPS's removal from power in 2020. Many Montenegro residents consider themselves Serbs and they support improving relations with the much larger neighbor.

A man casts his ballot at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montenegrins are casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a battle between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member state in Europe that has been locked in political turmoil. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)



A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montenegrins are casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a battle between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member state in Europe that has been locked in political turmoil. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)



People walk past a pre-election billboard showing Jakov Milatovic, a newcomer supported by the shaky governing coalition with links to neighboring Serbia, in Podgorica, Montenegro, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Voters in small Montenegro go to the polls this weekend to choose their next president in a runoff race between Milo Djukanovic and Jakov Milatovic. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)



Jakov Milatovic, the candidate backed by governing parties advocating closer ties with Serbia, addresses the media after voting at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montenegrins are casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a battle between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member state in Europe that has been locked in political turmoil. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)



Pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic prepares to vote at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montenegrins are casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a battle between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member state in Europe that has been locked in political turmoil. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)



People wait in line at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montenegrins are casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a battle between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member state in Europe that has been locked in political turmoil. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)



Pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic prepares his ballot at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montenegrins are casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a battle between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member state in Europe that has been locked in political turmoil. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)



Pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic addresses the media after voting at a polling station in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montenegrins are casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a battle between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member state in Europe that has been locked in political turmoil. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

