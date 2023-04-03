North Little Rock School District to resume in-person classes for most students Tuesday

All North Little Rock School District schools will be open to students on Tuesday -- with the exception of Amboy Elementary that did not have electricity as of Monday afternoon.

"No school means no virtual assignments or remote learning," Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said in an afternoon message to the parents and community. "Staff will report to a designated location. In addition, we are in the process of securing a generator with the capability of providing electricity to the school in an effort to expedite its reopening. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

The return to classes for most of the district's students comes in the aftermath of a tornado that left a long, wide path of destruction through Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville as well as in Wynne

The North Little Rock district closed its campuses to students Monday, but did ask employees to report to work.

Pilewski wrote Monday afternoon that bus routes were run earlier in the day and "we have determined that all bus stops are accessible and, therefore, we will be picking up students at their regular locations tomorrow morning.

"In the event there is a need to change a bus stop location, we will communicate with the families that will be affected. Please be patient as the Transportation Department makes every effort to get students to and from school safely," he said.

The district opened a community support center Monday afternoon until 5 p.m. at North Little Rock High School. The center is providing food, and a place for children to play while their parents and caregivers can charge up their electronic devices, take care of personal matters and seek out additional resources they may need in the wake of the violent storm.



