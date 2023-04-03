TENNIS

Medvedev earns Miami title

Daniil Medvedev captured his fourth ATP title of the year on Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 for the Miami Open men's singles title and to move to 6-0 in their career matchup. Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men's tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after his 1-hour, 34-minute triumph. His only loss has come against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in last week's final at Indian Wells. Sinner ran out of magic, with his three-hour win late Friday night over Alcaraz in the semifinals -- when he had mild cramping in the second set -- looking to have taken a toll on the 21-year-old Italian.

BASEBALL

Giants' catcher placed on IL

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strain in the middle of his back. The move was made retroactive to March 31, and the team recalled right-handed reliever Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento before its series finale against the New York Yankees. Bart was scratched from the lineup Saturday with back tightness, and Manager Gabe Kapler said a scan showed a "very small" mid-back strain. Versatile rookie Blake Sabol started behind the plate Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The 25-year-old Sabol was selected by Cincinnati from Pittsburgh in the Rule 5 draft for unprotected players at the winter meetings and then traded to San Francisco hours later.

GOLF

Yin first at LA Open

Ruoning Yin became the second Chinese winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday, holding off Georgia Hall in the DIO Implant LA Open. The 20-year-old Yin closed with an eventful 1-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Hall, the English player whose 5-foot birdie try on the 18th to force a playoff slid by the right side. Recently retired Shanshan Feng is the other only other Chinese champion, winning 10 times on the LPGA Tour. Yin finished at 15-under 269 at Palos Verdes Golf Club, making six birdies and five bogeys in the final round. She had a nine-hole stretch without a par, making a birdie on No. 2, three consecutive bogeys, four consecutive birdies and a bogey on No. 10. After dropping a stroke on 13, she birdied 14 and parred the final four. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis finished in a tie for 43rd, posting a 71 on Sunday for a 1-under 283.

Second LIV win for Koepka

Brooks Koepka became the first multiple winner in LIV Golf when he closed with a 3-under 68, making a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Sebastian Munoz. Munoz was trying to stay with Koepka along the back nine and didn't go away easily. He fell two shots behind when he sent a bunker shot flying over the green at the par-5 14th. And while he did well to scramble for par, Koepka made a short birdie. Munoz bounced back by holing a chip for birdie on the 16th to cut the deficit to one. But on the par-5 17th, the easiest hole at Orange County, the Colombian again hit a bunker shot over the green. He made another par, and Koepka gave him hope by missing a 5-foot birdie.

Kohles claims Chile Classic

Ben Kohles made a 5-foot birdie putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 for force a playoff, when made two more birdies to win the Astara Chile Classic on the second hole of a playoff Sunday over Dimi Papadatos. Kohles won for the third time on the Korn Ferry Tour, the last two back-to-back early in the 2012 season. Papadatos birdied three of his last six holes for a 65, but he failed to birdie the 18th. In the playoff on the 18th, both made birdie. The second time playing it in overtime, Papadatos couldn't match Kohles' birdie.

MOTOR SPORTS

Newgarden first in Texas

Josef Newgarden won at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Sunday for the second consecutive year when a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle with Pato O'Ward came to a sudden halt by a crash behind them. Newgarden and O'Ward -- at one point the only two drivers on the lead lap -- frantically swapped the lead over and over during the final third of the race, and neither showed any inclination to lift off the gas in the fight for the win. The two even bumped wheels at nearly 215 mph with two laps remaining. But then Romain Grosjean crashed while running fifth as the leaders took the white flag, IndyCar threw the caution and Newgarden won under yellow. It was the third career victory at Texas for Newgarden, who won in a Chevrolet for Team Penske. He led a race-high 123 of the 250 laps. O'Ward, in a Chevy for Arrow McLaren, has opened the new IndyCar season with back-to-back second-place finishes. He nearly won the opener at St. Petersburg until an engine blip allowed him to be passed by Marcus Ericsson for the victory.

Wild finish at Australian GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag. Although Red Bull's first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park in Melburne made it an extremely hard-fought win. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso took third spot on the podium. Only 12 of the 20 starters finished the race, with Australian Oscar Piastri making the most of the disorder to finish eighth and claim his first championship points for McLaren. Verstappen was pleased to clinch victory but queried the decision by stewards to issue a red flag after a crash on lap 55 of the 58-lap race instead of deploying a safety car. On the restart on lap 55, Verstappen was able to hold off Hamilton to the first turn as bedlam unfolded behind his Red Bull, resulting in a reshuffle of the finishing order.

SOCCER

Struggling Chelsea fires coach

Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter on Sunday, firing the English manager with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite a spending spree on new players totaling $630 million across the last two transfer windows. The team announced Potter's departure a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, which left Chelsea in 11th place, and nearly seven months after taking a gamble on him as the replacement for the fired Thomas Tuchel.

FILE - Chelsea's head coach Graham Potter watches his team during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending more than $600 million on players in the last two transfer windows. The team announced Potter's departure on Sunday, April 2. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, file)

