OPINION | HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Happy birthday April 3: Welcome to your year of improved leisure. Life will often bring you your favorite company, mood and activities. Because you pride yourself on working hard and getting results, you'll need to adjust to the gorgeous, relaxed vibe that sets in. More highlights: Developments at work have you helming a key project. You'll be strengthened by different kinds of exercise. A cash win delights.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've already thought enough about the problem, and now your mind is going in circles about it. Interrupt this spiral to nowhere by reconnecting with your body. The breakthrough will be physical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The fear of success is not a fear of getting your desire but a fear of the pressures that will come along with it. How will you sustain your status? Will others be envious? Address those questions and lose your fear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The world won't exactly sync to your timing, but take a breath, lean back and try to feel how the beat is landing, and you'll soon click right into it. Today, it will be easier to follow a rhythm than to set one.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Approval is a weird thing. Sometimes it's given when you don't need it, and other times you feel you desperately need it and it doesn't come. Don't read too much into that. People approve or don't for their own reasons.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You won't have to address, forgive or avenge the bad behavior of others. All you need to do is ignore it. Leave it alone and let it resolve itself. What you neglect will eventually diminish and disappear.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take everything a little slower than you need to. Pause to get the response. Listening well requires you to leave plenty of space before and after what you say, not only to avoid interruption but to allow thorough processing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You leave the comfort of knowing things. The things you want to know include where to land, who to talk to, how to behave, what to do ... and all is revealed in the thing right before you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's only after the struggle, the sacrifice, the early mornings and late nights, and the investment of time, money and energy that you'll see results. Any result coming before you put the work in can't be trusted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let go of pride or the need to put on a front. The truth of the matter is, you've lost something. Everyone you know has also lost something. Hearts will communicate quietly through this shared sense of loss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fear can be a sign that you should run away, but more likely, it's a sign that you should run toward. The opportunity for personal growth is abundant when you go toward what you're afraid of.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your experience of events will be different from another person's, and both are valid. It could also be argued that it's not how things really are. In the mirrored world of the mind, there are many illusions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Every solution creates new problems, so don't be in too much of a rush to fix things. Pace yourself and take pictures. There's something about this scene you'll miss one day.

MERCURY CHANGE TO COW CONSTELLATION

Resilience can only be honed by having something to bounce back from. Without repellent circumstances, there is no reason for elasticity of spirit. While it might be a stretch to love our problems as Mercury enters stubborn Taurus, Pluto gets involved to ask us if we can at least love that we are stronger and smarter for having to deal with them.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

At the age of 26, Jane Goodall made a discovery that changed the definition of a human: chimpanzees use tools. This and many other observations paved the way for a more accurate and less anthropocentric view of the natural world. Three Aries luminaries speak to the iconic primatologist and avid conservationist's fiery drive. Mercury in empathetic Pisces is an apt placement for interspecies understanding.